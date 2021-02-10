Midweek Meal: Fix up this delicious quark, basil and tomato stuffed chicken dish

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Once you’ve combined quark, tomatoes and basil in this delicious chicken recipe, you’ll no doubt be coming back for more.

Quark may be something you’ve heard of but never used. It’s low fat, incredibly versatile and, often guilt free. Similar in texture to cottage cheese, quark is higher in protein, lower in fat and lower in sugar.

If you haven’t tried it before, then the recipe below is sure to be a great way to try this out as chicken is one of the most familiar meats we cook with.

Combining the delicious flavours of tomatoes and basil, this chicken dish should take pride of place at the top of your to-do list.

For more inspiration when it comes to Midweek Meals, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

Quark, basil and tomato stuffed chicken

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 skinless boneless chicken breasts (600g)

100g Graham’s Natural Quark

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil

2 tbsp sun-blush tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp dried breadcrumbs

12 pancetta slices (or thin-cut smoked streaky bacon)

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/425°F/Gas Mark 6. Mix together the quark, basil, tomatoes and breadcrumbs. Place the chicken on a chopping board breast side down. Open out the fillet and spread a quarter of quark mix over each chicken breast. Fold the fillet back over and wrap each with three pancetta slices. Pop into a non-stick baking dish and roast in the oven for about 25 mins or until the pancetta is golden and the chicken cooked through. Serve simply with fresh seasonal vegetables.

Recipe by Jean Graham for Graham’s The Family Dairy.

More in this series…