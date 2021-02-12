Table Talk: How to survive Valentine’s Day and top tips for a flipping good Shrove Tuesday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Food and Drink team are feeling the love and sharing some top cooking tips for Valentine’s Day and Shrove Tuesday which will see you through both occasions…

Oh Valentine’s Day. The day of love, overpriced cards and copious amounts of chocolate – don’t you just love it?

While not all of the Food and Drink team are sold on the occasion which takes place on Sunday (February 14), we sure do know how to celebrate it with some delicious food – and it seems Julia Bryce and Brian Stormont are on the same wave length with their menu of premium steaks and lots of sides in the pipeline.

And it’s not just the only celebration taking place within the next week.

There’s also Shrove Tuesday taking place next Tuesday (February 16). Of course there are some expert flippers in the team, but there are also some who would happily admit they are not so versed in the action and would much rather watch someone else rustle up the goods in the kitchen.

But you don’t have to be a pancake flipping expert to know how to make the best ones or the best toppings to add. Brian is again on hand to share all his foodie knowledge on how you can make the perfect pancakes but Rebecca Shearer and Julia share some pancake topping ideas you’ll be desperate to try out for yourself.

And did we mention we have a mini pancake-themed quiz in this week’s Table Talk too? Why not play along and see if you agree with the team!

You’ll also find three cracking Scottish drinks products featured including a vodka, gin and a non-alcoholic botanical spirit.

More on this week’s topics…

