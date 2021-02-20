6 Easy & Delicious Recipes to Try Cooking at Home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Taken from a new year-round cooking guide, here are 6 excellent, easy recipes to try at home.

Packed with delicious recipes for all occasions, Cooking For One And Two from the team behind My Weekly magazine serves up step-by-step instructions, handy hints and tips.

A starter of sorts, here are just 6 featured recipes to try at home, giving you a flavour of what to expect throughout this fantastic foodie entry.

1. Creamy Spinach And Broccoli Soup

© Supplied by My Weekly/Jonathan Short

A refreshing soup to put a spring in your step.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

6 spring onions, chopped (or use 1 small onion)

200g broccoli, broken into florets

800ml vegetable stock

150g spinach, thoroughly washed

100g low fat soft cheese

1-2tbsp milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Put the spring onions, broccoli and stock into a large saucepan.

Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, for 10-15min.

2 Reserve a few spinach leaves for garnish. Add the rest to the saucepan and stir them in – they will wilt down.

3 Transfer the soup to a blender or food processor. Reserve 2tbsp soft cheese. Add the rest to the blender and blend until smooth.

Alternatively, use a hand-held stick blender to purée the soup.

4 Re-heat the soup and season to taste. Mix the reserved soft cheese with the milk. Serve it spooned on to the soup, garnished with spinach leaves.

2. Salmon Tagliatelle

© Supplied by My Weekly/Jon Whitaker

This dish is spring in a bowl!

Ingredients (Serves 2)

2 x 110g salmon fillets

150g tagliatelle

150g fresh or frozen peas

1tbsp chopped fresh parsley

100ml half fat crème fraiche

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 Poach the salmon pieces for about 15min in a covered pan with enough water to come half way up the fish.

Drain and flake the fish.

2 Boil the pasta for about 12min until al dente, adding the peas for the final 5-6min.

3 Drain the pasta and return to the warm pan to stir in the crème fraiche, lemon juice and parsley. Season and stir in the flaked salmon.

3. Chicken Roasted With Indian Spices

© Supplied by My Weekly/Jonathan Short

A roast to make your taste buds sing!

Ingredients (Serves 2, with leftovers!)

1 medium chicken

2tbsp vegetable oil

1tsp ground turmeric

1tsp ground coriander

1tsp cumin seeds

2 limes, sliced

1 red or green chilli, deseeded and sliced

1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan oven 180°C, Gas Mark 6. Put the chicken into a roasting tin.

2 Mix together the oil, turmeric, coriander and cumin seeds. Rub all over the chicken. Season with salt and black pepper.

3 Cover the bird with foil and roast for between 1½hrs and 1hr 40min. Around 20min before the end of the cooking time remove the foil and add the lime wedges, chilli and garlic.

4 Check that the chicken is fully cooked by inserting a sharp knife into the thickest part. There should be no trace of pink juices. If necessary, cook a little longer.

5 Cover the chicken with foil and allow it to rest for 10min before carving. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with turmeric potatoes.

4. Sausage And Lentil Bake

© Supplied by My Weekly/Jonathan Short

Simple to make, but so rich and satisfying.

Ingredients (Serves 2)

6 pork sausages (or use vegetarian sausages)

A little vegetable oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 red onion, sliced

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped

1 carrot, thinly sliced

400g can chopped tomatoes

400g can green lentils, rinsed and drained

1tsp dried mixed herbs

1 chicken or vegetable stock cube

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

Parsley sprigs, to garnish

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C, Fan Oven 160°C, Gas Mark 4.

Put the sausages into a baking dish, brush with a little vegetable oil, then bake for 15-20min until browned.

2 Add the garlic, onion, red pepper, carrot, tomatoes, lentils and herbs.

Dissolve the stock cube in 300ml boiling water and add to the dish, stirring gently to mix it in. Season.

3 Cover the dish tightly with foil and bake for 1hr 15min. Serve, garnished with parsley.

5. Naked Whisky Mac Gateau

© Supplied by My Weekly/Stuart MacGregor

A grown-up, contemporary showstopper.

Ingredients

300g plain flour

10g bicarbonate of soda

4tsp ground ginger

2tsp ground mixed spice

300g soft light brown sugar

3 medium size eggs, beaten

300ml buttermilk

175g unsalted butter, very soft

3 small oranges

300ml double cream

5tbsp whisky

2tbsp clear honey

Frosted rosemary sprigs and orange wedges, to decorate

1 Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan Oven 160°C/ Gas Mark 4. Grease and line 3 x 18cm sandwich cake tins.

Sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and spices into a bowl and stir in the brown sugar. Make a well in the centre.

2 Add eggs, buttermilk and butter and mix well to a smooth, thick batter. Divide between the tins, smooth the tops and bake for 30-35min until golden and firm to the touch. Cool for 5min then turn on to a wire rack to cool completely.

3 To decorate, grate the rind from one of the oranges and set aside. Slice off the tops and bottoms from all the oranges and peel away the rind and pith keeping the oranges whole, then slice them thinly.

4 Whip the cream until just peaking and then whisk in the orange rind, 2tbsp whisky and honey.

Prick the cakes with a cocktail stick and sprinkle with the remaining whisky, then spread 2 of the cakes with whipped cream. Drain the orange slices and arrange over the top of the cream.

5 Stack the cakes on top of each other and transfer to a plate. Very thinly spread some of the remaining cream round the edge of the cake using a palette knife – you should still be able to see the cake layers.

Carefully spread the rest of the cream on top, decorate with the frosted rosemary and orange wedges, and serve.

6. French Toast With Poached Apricots And Strawberries

© Supplied by My Weekly/Jonathan Short

Where has this dish been all your life?

Ingredients (Serves 2)

3 apricots, pitted and quartered

2tbsp light muscovado sugar

100g strawberries, halved

2 thick slices sourdough bread, cut in half diagonally

1 egg

150ml milk

1tsp vanilla extract

25g butter

Icing sugar, for sprinkling

Greek-style yogurt or crème fraiche, to serve

Mint leaves, to decorate

1 Put the apricots into a saucepan with 100ml water and the muscovado sugar. Simmer for 5-6min, or until just tender. Remove from the heat and add the strawberries.

2 In a large shallow bowl, beat together the egg, milk and vanilla extract. Add bread and leave to soak, turning once.

3 Melt the butter in a large pan. Fry the soaked bread for 1-2min until set and golden brown. Turn and cook the other side for a further 1-2min.

4 Share between two bowls. Top with the warm fruit, then garnish with icing sugar and mint. Serve with Greek yogurt.