Table Talk: After the Weetabix and Heinz Beanz fiasco, do these bizarre food combinations actually work?

Social media blew up recently when Weetabix shared an image of its product covered in Heinz Beanz. Here, the Food and Drink team try out other random concoctions they’ve found on the internet that might just work…

The internet is that weird and wonderful place where you’ll find almost everything and anything.

So it is no surprise that there are plenty of videos of people trying a whole range of different food to see if they complement one another – or if they should never be seen together again.

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

After Weetabix shared a picture on Twitter of its products covered in Heinz Beanz baked beans, which shocked, and mainly disgusted, social media users, and other food companies like Papa John’s and Innocent Smoothie jumping in off the back of the picture with their own recommendations, it got us thinking of the other strange food pairings out there.

While we didn’t have the guts to stomach Weetabix and Heinz Beanz for breakfast, we did decide to try other products out to see if they would or wouldn’t pair well together.

As you can expect there’s a real mixed bag of emotions throughout this episode of Table Talk as food journalists Julia Bryce, Rebecca Shearer and Brian Stormont take them on.

We’d love to hear if you have tried, or even went away to try these pairings after watching our vodcast so please do email us on foodanddrink@dctmedia.co.uk if you fancy sharing your experience with us.

