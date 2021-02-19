Foodie Five: Fife chef Martin Hollis reveals his top five ingredients to try from local producers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

The executive chef at St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel is no stranger to using local produce from Fife. Here, he rounds up his five favourite restaurant-quality suppliers you can get food from, too.

Local produce has experienced a surge in popularity throughout the last year as we’ve all been cooking from home. But, prior to the pandemic, chefs and bakers from across the nation were taking full advantage of some of the brilliant fare we have on our doorsteps.

One such champion of local produce is Martin Hollis, the executive chef at the Old Course Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews. For the past seven years, he has managed the five-star hotel’s seven food outlets, including the three AA Rosette winning, Road Hole Restaurant and the famous Jigger Inn.

Last year, Martin was also awarded with Chef of The Year at The Courier’s Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020.

Here, he gives us some insight into the locally-produced ingredients he uses in his restaurant dishes regularly.

Cheese

“Anster cheese is fantastic. It’s handmade and produced by Jane Stewart at St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company on her dairy farm, “said Martin.

© Kris Miller/DCT Media.

“I love it not only because it is made just down the road, but also for its consistent quality and good flavour. With its dry crumbly texture, it makes a good substitute for Parmesan, and it’s delicious in a risotto because of its milky, fresh flavour.

“It can be ordered directly from the farm, online, or I J Mellis in St Andrews.”

Bread

“GH Barnett & Sons freshly baked artisan bread is second to none. They offer a range of sourdough, focaccia, and flavoured loaves, along with other baked goods. My favourite is the cheese and leek bread, which can be served on its own with some butter,” said Martin.

© Steven Brown/DCT Media

“They are still offering home deliveries and orders can be placed online or you visit them at Bowhouse Market weekends. If you are around St Andrews, call into Balgove Larder, it also stocks the bread.”

Fruit and vegetables

“There’s a little fruit and veg shop near Balmullo called Pittormie Fruit Farm. All their produce is grown by the family and sold in their shop. It’s really fresh, super seasonal with varieties selected for taste,” said Martin.

© Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“Recently, I managed to get some Romanesco, and purple and yellow cauliflower, that I used to create a spiced scallop dish for the Road Hole Restaurant. What they offer changes throughout the year as the seasons change.”

Lobster

“I am not biased, but St Andrews is home to some of the country’s best seafood. If you are after good lobster, I highly recommend purchasing it from St Andrews Seafood. It is a family-run company offering some of the freshest lobster around,” said Martin.

“They have over 40 creels in the bay of St Andrews, and are highly experienced. They are also happy to offer you advice on how to cook it at home. It can be purchased in St Andrews or they offer an online delivery service.”

Steak

“John Henderson butchers in Glenrothes offer top-quality restaurant meat delivered right to your door. The beef is matured for at least 28 days and so is rich in flavour with a good texture,” said Martin.

Our breakfast pork sausages are famous. A traditional recipe that has not changed in 90 years ! What a great way to start the day ! #artisanbutcher #restaurantquality #fresh #online #fullscottishbreakfast #sausage #quality Posted by J Henderson Meat Specialist on Thursday, February 18, 2021

“At the minute, we are using ribeye, fillets, and short ribs in the restaurants: the meat is consistent and always tasty. I recommend ordering some beef dripping to make a gravy or chips. Order online here.”

More like this…