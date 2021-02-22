Fix up this refreshing tequila-based cocktail on National Margarita Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Frozen, on the rocks or as it is, there’s only one way to toast the occasion, and that’s with an appetising margarita.

It’s National Margarita Day today (Monday, February 22 2021) and we’re celebrating the only way we know how – with freshly made ice cold margaritas later tonight, of course.

One of the most popular tequila-based cocktails, the margarita, can be served on the rocks, frozen, or straight up without any ice.

This recipe from the team at Mexican restaurant Topolabamba, which is based on Aberdeen’s Union Street, and also has premises in Glasgow and Edinburgh is a delicious drink with every margarita’s key ingredient, tequila.

Featuring fresh lime, gomme, a sweet grapefruit liqueur and Dobel Diamante tequila, the Paloma Rita Margarita is smooth and fruity all at the same time.

While the restaurant may not be open just now, we wanted to bring a slice of it to your homes… enjoy!

Paloma Rita Margarita

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

35ml Dobel Diamante blanco

15ml Pampelle

20ml lime juice

15ml gomme

Method

Pour all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake. Double strain into a coupe glass and serve with a slice of Grapefruit.

For more recipes…