Brunch Box: Tullibardine’s apple, bramble and honey oats

Brunch just got better with this whisky-inspired breakfast idea from one of Scotland’s own distilleries.

Why not take some time out this weekend and treat yourself to this decadent brunch from Tullibardine?

Using some of Scotland’s finest delicacies – whisky, apples and brambles – this dish looks just as good as it tastes.

If this has inspired you to be more adventurous with brunch, take a look at the previous recipes in the series here.

Apple, bramble and honey oats

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the stewed fruit:

6 Braeburn apples

100g brambles

80g caster sugar

50ml Tullibardine The Murray Marsala Cask

Pinch sea salt

For the honey oats:

150g porridge oats

90g butter

40g honey

40g muscovado sugar

For the yoghurt ice cream:

170ml water

150g caster sugar

1 tbsp glucose syrup

5g pectin

250g yoghurt

Method

To make the ice cream: In a saucepan, add the water, glucose and half the sugar. Bring this gentle to a boil and stir to dissolve the sugar. In a bowl, mix the remaining sugar and the pectin together. Now whisk this into the boiling syrup and mix for approximately one minute. Remove from the heat and allow to chill fully. Whisk in the yoghurt and then churn in an ice cream machine. Store in the freezer. To make the oats: Preheat the oven at 180C. Gently melt the butter in a saucepan and then add the honey and the sugar. Cook on a medium heat while stirring for about three minutes. Remove from the heat and then add oats. Stir this well while still hot to make sure the oats get fully coats in the mixture. Once in has cooled slightly, roll the mixture into small balls (slightly smaller than a ping pong ball) and space them on a baking mat. Cook for eight minutes until the have flattened out and are golden brown. Remove and allow to cool. Stew the fruit: Peel and chop the apple into cubes about 1cm by 1cm. Add the sugar to a heavy-bottomed pan and heat gradually until it reaches a light caramel. Carefully add the apple and half the brambles. Continue to cook on a medium heat until very soft and the mixture isn’t too wet. Now remove from the heat and add the remaining brambles, whisky and salt. Let the residual heat soften the add brambles. To serve: Add a large spoon of the stewed fruits to a bowl and place a disc of the oats on top. Optional – lightly blowtorch the oats so it shapes itself over the fruit. Add a scoop of ice cream to the side and garnish with fresh brambles and apple.

