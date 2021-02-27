Sunday, February 28th 2021 Show Links
Brunch Box: Two bagel recipes to pep up your mornings

by Rebecca Shearer
February 27 2021, 9.00am Updated: February 27 2021, 9.49am
Whether you eat them slightly sweet or savoury, one of these bagel recipes from Bross Bros or Berry World is bound to tickle your fancy.

Can you really call it breakfast or brunch if there isn’t a bagel nearby?

We didn’t think so either, which is why we’ve found two of our favourite bagel recipes to help pep up your Brunch Box.

The first one is from Edinburgh’s famous Bross Bagels, where owner Lara Bross has made a name for herself with her famous Montreal-style authentic bagels in her Edinburgh store.

The second recipe is ideal for those who like their savoury bases (i.e. pancakes, pies and bread) to taste sweeter. Making the most of honey and strawberries, having them on a bagel could become your new favourite way to wake up in the morning.

The truffle shuffle bagel

(Serves 1) 

Bross Bagels

Ingredients

  • Bagel
  • 1 slice of Swiss cheese
  • Bacon
  • Crispy onions
  • Truffle salt
  • 1 slice of Monterey Jack cheese
  • Olive oil

Method

  1. Lightly toast a Bross Bagel. Butter both sides generously then turn the bagel inside out and layer on one half: the Swiss Cheese, bacon, crispy onions, truffle salt and Monterey Jack cheese.
  2. Cover with the other half of the bagel (also inside out).
  3. Heat some olive oil in a frying pan, place the inside out bagel sandwich onto the pan with a piece of parchment paper on top.
  4. Press down on the bagel with a heavy plate for 20 seconds until you hear a sizzle.
  5. Turn the bagel over and repeat, then serve and enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Bross Bagels.

Toasted bagels with strawberries, honey and cream cheese

(Serves 4) 

Ingredients

  • 2 bagels
  • 100g low-fat cream cheese
  • 100g BerryWorld strawberries, sliced
  • 1 tbsp runny honey

Method

  1. Slice the bagels in half and lightly toast.
  2. Spread with the cream cheese, top generously with strawberries, and a drizzle of honey.
  3. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of www.berryworld.com

