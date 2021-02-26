Table Talk: The first places the food and drink team will be going when lockdown eases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

While hospitality didn’t get the news they were hoping for regarding reopening in line with English venues, the Food and Drink team have spilled the beans on some of the venues they’ll be rushing to try out when restrictions finally ease.

Earlier this week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed Parliament and outlined her plans on when she hopes to reopen hospitality.

While the road map she mentioned didn’t have key dates attached to it, it was hinted that come April 26, the country will go back into Level 3.

In Level 3 restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars can open indoors and outdoors until 6pm for the consumption of food and non-alcoholic drinks, with no alcohol permitted to be served. A maximum number of six people from only two households can meet up.

But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and always trying to remain positive, the Food and Drink team have shared some of the first places they want to visit once lockdown restrictions lift, including an Indian restaurant with sings as chairs, and a bar which sells cocktails in plant pots.

There’s also a secret speakeasy, a restaurant with some of the best views in the country, and other standout venues featured.

In this episode, Brian Stormont and Rebecca Shearer show off some Scottish gin products, while Julia Bryce shares her favourite new snack – a monstrous sweet treat.

You’ll also find out about the Food and Drink team’s favourite garnishes and why they like to eat them too…

Stories covered in this weeks episode…

For more in this series…