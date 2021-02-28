Sweet Treats: Make this tempting mango and cashew vegan cheesecake

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you follow a mostly or full plant-based diet, this vegan cheesecake recipe is one to add to your repertoire.

Cheesecake is always a winner, no matter when you choose to have it. The dessert lends itself well to so many flavours and ingredients, that you really can’t go wrong with finding a version you like.

If you eat a full or mostly plant-based diet, then this mango and cashew vegan version is one for you to try out.

Mango and cashew vegan cheesecake

(Serves 10)

Ingredients

For the biscuit base:

200g fruity vegan oat biscuits

3 tbsp mixed nut butter

For the cashew ‘cheese’ layer:

200g cashews, soaked in water for 30 minutes then drained and rinsed

200ml coconut milk

400g plain coconut yogurt

1 tbsp coconut cream

3 tbsp golden syrup

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of sea salt

For the fresh mango compote:

2 mangos, peeled, stoned and diced into half-cm cubes

4 tbsp golden syrup

To garnish:

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Method

To make the biscuit base, crush the biscuits in a food processor. Add the nut butter and process until well combined. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and set aside. Clean the food processor. Place all the cashew “cheese” layer ingredients in the food processor and blend until smooth. Line the base of a 26cm round glass cheesecake dish with the biscuit and nut butter mixture and press into place. Pour over the blended cashew “cheese” mixture. Cover and let it set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, make the mango compote. Place the mango and golden syrup in a shallow frying pan over a medium heat. Stir gently to combine. Cook for two to three minutes until the mango has softened and the mixture is slightly sticky. Take off the heat and let cool for 30 minutes. To assemble, remove the “cheesecake” from the refrigerator and top with the cooled mango compote. Just before serving, garnish with the lime zest and juice. Enjoy!

Recipe from Asian Green: Everyday Plant-based Recipes Inspired By The East by Ching-He Huang, photography by Tamin Jones, published by Kyle Books, £20.

