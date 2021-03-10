Midweek Meal: Confit lamb ribs with syrup and spices recipe to liven up your weeknights

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lamb is a meat that absolutely loves sweet and sour ingredients, as is influenced by cuisines throughout the world, and this recipe is no exception.

A delicious combo of lamb, fennel, cumin and syrup, which is then fried in panko breadcrumbs until crispy will have your tastebuds dancing.

An easy midweek meal to make, it is bound to become a favourite in your kitchen.

Confit lamb ribs with syrup and spices

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1.5kg lamb ribs

50g salt

Olive oil, as needed for cooking the ribs, plus 2 tbsp for the breadcrumbs

15g fennel seeds

15g cumin seeds

120g panko breadcrumbs

100ml date syrup

Method

Sprinkle the lamb ribs all over with the salt. Arrange them on a tray and refrigerate for eight hours or overnight. Preheat the oven to 120C/Fan 110C/250F/Gas Mark 3-4. Wash the ribs, pat dry and put in an ovenproof pot, drenching them in olive oil. Bring the heat up slowly on the stove until the olive oil starts to bubble. Transfer to the oven and cook, covered, for approximately two hours, or until the ribs are tender and the meat comes easily away from the bone. Take the ribs out of the oil and chill down in the fridge until firm. Combine the spices in a frying pan over a low heat and toast until fragrant, then pour into a bowl to cool down. Put the panko crumbs and two tablespoons oil in the pan and cook, stirring constantly, until crispy and golden. Add the crumbs to the spices, mix together and season with sea salt. Preheat a deep fryer or stovetop pot of oil to 180C (350F). You’ll need enough oil to cover the ribs. Take the ribs and cut down between the bones to make individual ribs. Deep fry until brown and crispy on the outside, approximately five minutes. Drain and toss them in a bowl with the date syrup. To serve, arrange on a plate and cover with the spiced crumbs.

How Wild Things Are: Cooking, Fishing And Hunting At The Bottom Of The World by Analiese Gregory, photography by Adam Gibson, is published by Hardie Grant, £22.

