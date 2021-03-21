Sweet treats: Indulge in this light passion fruit creme brulee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

If you’re looking for an indulgent dessert but don’t want anything too heavy, this passion fruit creme brulee is the perfect choice.

When it comes to putting a twist on a classic, you’ve got to make sure it is better than the original version.

And this recipe for passion fruit creme brulee by Flora Shedden for Graham’s The Family Dairy does just that.

Hitting all the right notes, this tropical version of the popular French dessert is just what we need to get us in the mood for spring.

Using a handful of ingredients, too, it doesn’t just taste delicious, but it also rather easy to make as well.

Fancy making some more of our sweet treats recipes? You can find them all by clicking here.

Passion fruit creme brulee

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

6 large passion fruits

2 eggs

4 egg yolks

100g caster sugar

350ml double cream

100ml Gold Top milk

Method

Begin by deseeding the passion fruits. Press the seedy pulp through a plastic sieve, making sure it is only the black seeds that remain in the sieve and all the juice has been pressed through. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg yolks, sugar and juice until well combined. Heat the double cream and milk, and once almost boiling remove. Pour on top of the egg mixture, whisking all the time. Return the custard to the pan and heat on a very low heat, again whisking constantly to prevent it turning into scrambled eggs. It should begin to thicken after 10 minutes. It should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon well. Remove from the heat and divide into small ramekins or, alternatively, a single large serving dish. Set in the fridge overnight. No more than two hours before serving, sprinkle the tops of the creme brulees with a layer of caster sugar. Use a blowtorch or grill to caramelise the tops. You should be able to tap a spoon on top of the caramel and get a very satisfying sound!

Recipe by Flora Shedden for Graham’s The Family Dairy.

For more in this series…