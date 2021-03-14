Sweet treat: A gluten-free cherry traybake that everyone will love

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fancy making a sweet treat to round off your weekend? Look no further than this gluten-free cherry traybake.

Ideal for people who are intolerant of gluten, this traybake is the perfect delight to give them a sweet treat this weekend – or any other time for that matter.

French glace cherries and almonds combine in this delicious creation which will hit the spot with everyone.

Gluten-free cherry traybake

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

100g Graham’s salted butter, softened

100g caster sugar

2 medium eggs, at room temperature

150g ground almonds

100g (or more) of French glace cherries (the dark ones)

Icing sugar, to finish

Method

Preheat your oven to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas 4. Line an 8in square tin (or similar – cake tins will do) with a crumply piece of baking paper. There’s no need to grease anything, but you can if you like. Into a large bowl, weigh your soft butter and caster sugar. If your butter wasn’t soft, give it a quick zap (out of any packaging) in the microwave. Beat these together using a wooden spoon or electric mixer for at least 5 minutes, or until almost-white and fluffy. Add your eggs, one at a time. Beat well after adding each egg, so your mixture is totally smooth. If your mix happens to curdle, don’t worry – this is fine. Finally, fold in the ground almonds with a big spoon until completely combined. Scoop this mixture into the prepared tin and smooth out until nearly flat. Scatter over the cherries (the mix will rise up about them). Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes. You’ll know it’s done when it’s a golden brown colour and, when lightly pressed, it feels dry and springy to the touch. If you’re unsure, stick it with a sharp knife or skewer; if there’s any mix on it, it’s fine. You can cover up any unsightly holes with icing sugar!

Recipe by James Morton for Graham’s The Family Dairy.

