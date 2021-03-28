Sweet treats: Guylian chocolate hazelnut swirls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Combining a creamy hazelnut filling with luxurious Guylian chocolates never tasted so good.

If you’re looking for a dessert or afternoon snack that perfectly compliments a cuppa, then you’ve come to the right place as we have found a recipe for you.

Using indulgent Guylian chocolates and a creamy hazelnut filling, there’s no doubt that this will soon become one of your favourites.

Guylian chocolate hazelnut swirls

(Makes 8-12)

Ingredients

For the dough:

50g butter

200ml hazelnut milk, or whole milk

500g strong bread flour, plus extra to dust

7g fast-action dried yeast

50g caster sugar

1 tsp salt

1 large egg, beaten

For the hazelnut filling:

50g soft butter, plus extra to grease

4 tbsp light brown sugar

4 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp ground hazelnuts

6 praline chocolate truffles

For the glaze:

50g caster sugar

3 tbsp water

8-10 Guylian Sea Horses or Sea Shells to decorate

Method

Melt the butter for the dough in a saucepan, then remove from the heat and add the milk. In a large mixing bowl (or stand mixer), stir together the flour, yeast, caster sugar, salt, then make a well in the centre and add the beaten egg and the buttery milk. Mix together until you have a soft dough, then knead for 10 minutes on a floured surface. When the dough is smooth and elastic, pop it in a clean mixing bowl and cover with a tea towel. Leave to rise at room temperature for two hours or until doubled in size. For the filling, combine the softened butter, hazelnuts, cocoa powder and brown sugar, mixing well until you have a soft and spreadable chocolate paste. Chop the praline truffles into small pieces. Once the dough has risen, knock the dough back by folding it in on itself a few times, then roll out to a thick rectangle, about 30 x 20cm on a floured work surface. Spread the dough with the chocolate hazelnut mixture, then sprinkle with the chopped truffles. Roll the dough rectangle up from the long side, pinching the seam closed. Trim off the ends, then cut the dough into 8-12 fat slices, depending on how large you want the rolls. Grease and line a 20cm x 30cm baking tin, or individual tins, with a little butter and add the dough slices (if baking the buns in the same tin space 1cm apart to allow room for the second prove). Cover the buns with a tea towel and leave to prove for a second time, this time for about 45 minutes, or until doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Brush the risen buns with a little melted butter before baking in the centre of the oven for about 25 mins, or until deep golden brown and cooked through. While the buns are baking make the glaze by mixing the water and sugar together in a pan over a high heat and simmering until the sugar has dissolved. Brush the buns with the sugar syrup when still warm from the oven, this will give them a lovely shiny glaze and help to keep them fresh. Finish off with a Guylian Sea Horse or Sea Shell on top.

Recipe from guylian.com

