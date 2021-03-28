Sweet treats: Guylian chocolate hazelnut swirls

Combining a creamy hazelnut filling with luxurious Guylian chocolates never tasted so good.
If you’re looking for a dessert or afternoon snack that perfectly compliments a cuppa, then you’ve come to the right place as we have found a recipe for you.
Using indulgent Guylian chocolates and a creamy hazelnut filling, there’s no doubt that this will soon become one of your favourites.
Guylian chocolate hazelnut swirls
(Makes 8-12)
Ingredients
For the dough:
- 50g butter
- 200ml hazelnut milk, or whole milk
- 500g strong bread flour, plus extra to dust
- 7g fast-action dried yeast
- 50g caster sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 large egg, beaten
For the hazelnut filling:
- 50g soft butter, plus extra to grease
- 4 tbsp light brown sugar
- 4 tbsp cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp ground hazelnuts
- 6 praline chocolate truffles
For the glaze:
- 50g caster sugar
- 3 tbsp water
- 8-10 Guylian Sea Horses or Sea Shells to decorate
Method
- Melt the butter for the dough in a saucepan, then remove from the heat and add the milk.
- In a large mixing bowl (or stand mixer), stir together the flour, yeast, caster sugar, salt, then make a well in the centre and add the beaten egg and the buttery milk.
- Mix together until you have a soft dough, then knead for 10 minutes on a floured surface. When the dough is smooth and elastic, pop it in a clean mixing bowl and cover with a tea towel. Leave to rise at room temperature for two hours or until doubled in size.
- For the filling, combine the softened butter, hazelnuts, cocoa powder and brown sugar, mixing well until you have a soft and spreadable chocolate paste. Chop the praline truffles into small pieces.
- Once the dough has risen, knock the dough back by folding it in on itself a few times, then roll out to a thick rectangle, about 30 x 20cm on a floured work surface. Spread the dough with the chocolate hazelnut mixture, then sprinkle with the chopped truffles.
- Roll the dough rectangle up from the long side, pinching the seam closed. Trim off the ends, then cut the dough into 8-12 fat slices, depending on how large you want the rolls.
- Grease and line a 20cm x 30cm baking tin, or individual tins, with a little butter and add the dough slices (if baking the buns in the same tin space 1cm apart to allow room for the second prove).
- Cover the buns with a tea towel and leave to prove for a second time, this time for about 45 minutes, or until doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
- Brush the risen buns with a little melted butter before baking in the centre of the oven for about 25 mins, or until deep golden brown and cooked through.
- While the buns are baking make the glaze by mixing the water and sugar together in a pan over a high heat and simmering until the sugar has dissolved.
- Brush the buns with the sugar syrup when still warm from the oven, this will give them a lovely shiny glaze and help to keep them fresh. Finish off with a Guylian Sea Horse or Sea Shell on top.
Recipe from guylian.com
