Three ways with honey: Delicious gingerbread, pistachio cake and a creamy porridge recipe

Hugely versatile and largely guilt-free, honey can be used in an array of recipes, three of which we’ve compiled here.

Honey has been having a bit of a moment in the spotlight of late after Scottish heather honey produced by the Scottish Bee Co became the first-ever food product to receive the British Kitemark for food assurance.

We were also happy to learn that it might actually be extremely good for us, which means there is no reason to feel guilty about indulging in these delicious recipes, courtesy of Rowse Honey.

Sticky honey gingerbread

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

A little oil for greasing

100g Rowse honey

50g caster sugar

50g butter

Grated rind of ½ small orange and ½ small lemon

125g self-raising flour

1 tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground mixed spice

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

100ml milk

1 medium egg

25g stem ginger, about 1 medium-sized nodule, drained, chopped

40g whole candied peel, cut into very thin slices

To glaze:

1 tbsp Rowse Greek honey

Grated rind of ½ orange

1 tsp orange juice

Method

Lightly brush six mini loaf tins with a top measurement of 10x5cm (4x2in) with a little oil and line the base and the two long sides of each with a strip of non-stick baking paper. Stand tins on a baking sheet. Add the honey, sugar, butter, orange and lemon rind to a medium saucepan and heat gently until the sugar has dissolved and the butter melted. Remove the pan from the heat and leave to cool slightly. Mix the flour, spices and bicarbonate together in a bowl and then mix the milk and egg together in a jug. Add the flour mix to the pan, stir well then gradually beat in the milk mixture until smooth. Stir in the chopped ginger. Pour the gingerbread into the prepared tins, decorate the tops of each with a few strips of candied peel then bake in a preheated oven, 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4 for about 20 minutes or until well risen and a skewer comes out cleanly when inserted into the centre of one of the cakes. Warm the honey, orange rind and juice together in a small saucepan then brush over the tops of the cakes while still warm. Leave to cool for 10 minutes, loosen the edges with a knife and turn out on to a wire rack and leave to cool completely. Peel off the lining paper when ready to serve. Tips: If you don’t have mini tins, double the recipe and bake in a 20cm/8in-deep square cake tin, at the same temperature but increase the cooking time to 35-40 minutes or until a skewer comes out cleanly when inserted into the centre of the cake. Make sure to cut the candied peel decoration into very thin strips, if it’s too chunky it will sink.

Pistachio cake with honey syrup

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

For the cake:

4 eggs

150g caster sugar

Grated rind of ½ orange

100g coarse semolina

100g ground almonds

50g pistachio nuts, roughly chopped

For the syrup:

3 tbsp Rowse honey

3 tbsp water

Juice 1 orange

2 tsp orange flower or rose water

25g pistachio nuts, sliced

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Lightly butter a 23cm/9in springform tin and line the base with a circle of greaseproof paper or non-stick baking paper. Whisk the eggs, sugar and orange rind in a large bowl with an electric whisk until the mixture is very thick and mousse-like and when the whisk is lifted the mixture will leave a trail over the surface. Gently fold in the semolina and ground almonds with a large metal spoon then the roughly chopped pistachios. Pour into the prepared tin and gently ease into an even layer. Bake for 25-30 minutes until golden brown, risen around the edges and the top springs back when lightly pressed with a fingertip. While the cake cooks, make the syrup by adding the honey, water and orange juice to a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until the honey has dissolved then simmer for 3-4 minutes until syrupy. Take off the heat and stir in the orange flower or rose water and sliced pistachio nuts. Leave the cooked cake to cool for five minutes then loosen the edge, remove the tin sides and base and transfer to a plate. Reheat the syrup then spoon over the top of the cake and leave to cool. Serve with spoonfuls of Greek yoghurt.

Creamy coconut and honey porridge

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

For the porridge:

100g porridge oats

1 x 400ml can coconut milk

250ml almond or oat milk

Small pinch salt

1 tbsp Rowse Clear Honey

1 tbsp almond butter, optional

For the toppings:

1 ripe banana, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp shaved coconut or 1 tbsp desiccated coconut, toasted

Rowse Clear Honey

Method

This creamy, indulgent porridge makes a satisfying dairy-free breakfast that is also gluten-free if gluten-free oats are used. It’s quite rich and good for a treat. You can make a lighter version by using a 200ml pouch of coconut milk and 450ml almond or oat milk. For the porridge, mix the oats with the coconut milk, almond milk or oat milk, and salt in a large saucepan. Place over a medium-high heat, bring to a boil then turn the heat down to low and stir well. Cover with a lid and leave to cook for 5 minutes, stirring once or twice, until the porridge is thick and creamy. If it’s too thick loosen with a little extra almond milk or boiling water; if too thin then simmer with the lid off for a minute or two. Stir in the honey and almond butter if using. Serve in warm bowls. Top with slices of banana, sprinkle with coconut and drizzle with honey. Note: To toast the shaved or desiccated coconut heat a frying pan over a medium heat, add the coconut and cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden and toasted.

