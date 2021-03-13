Kids’ Kitchen: Two fun recipes to help teach children how to make their own lunch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Bring some fun into home cooking with these easy recipes that will help teach the children how to make their own lunches.

A classic staple on any children’s menu is a hot dog, but this skinny dog recipe provides a healthy twist.

Another super-easy recipe is the pesto pasta dish which will help develop children’s cooking skills and open them up to hundreds of different pasta recipes for the future.

To take a look at the previous recipes in this series, click here.

Both recipes below are from Ye Olde Oak.

Skinny dogs

(Serves 3)

Ingredients

3 Classic Ye Olde Oak hot dogs

3 large lettuce leaves

1 tomato, sliced

100g salad cheese, cut into small chunks

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Empty hot dogs, including the brine, into a saucepan and heat gently for about 5 minutes. Wash the lettuce leaves and place on a plate. Add the slices of tomato, hot dogs and salad cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pesto pasta twist

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

½ an onion, chopped

3½ tbsp basil or tomato pesto

1 tin Ye Olde Oak Premium hot dogs, cut into chunks

2 tbsp olive oil

1 packet of pasta (around 400g)

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 tbsp parmesan cheese, grated

Method

Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until done – get an adult to help with this bit. Once cooked, drain the pasta. Carefully heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium low heat. Add the pesto, onion and salt and pepper. Cook about five minutes, or until onions are soft, then add in the hot dogs and stir until they are warmed through. In a large bowl, mix pesto mixture into pasta. Stir in grated cheese then serve.

More in this series…