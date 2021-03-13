Brunch Box: These Spanish Torrijas could be your next breakfast in bed treat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Essentially French toast with a Spanish twist, these Torrijas are the perfect way to wake up this weekend.

Similar to French toast, these sweet golden slices make a great brunch or easy pudding, piled high with fresh or frozen berries and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

And if you’re planning to treat someone to a delicious breakfast in bed, or late morning treat, then you needn’t look any further than these tasty Torrijas.

Traditionally served in Spain at Easter time, this breakfast or brunch idea is right on time too.

Spanish torrijas

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

3 eggs

150ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

5 tbsp icing sugar, sifted

12 slices baguette, cut 1.5cm thick diagonally

Sunflower oil, for frying

1 tsp ground cinnamon

300g berries, to serve

Method

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with milk, vanilla and 2 tbsp icing sugar. Add the sliced baguette and turn until thoroughly soaked. Heat a little oil in a large non-stick pan over a medium heat, add a few soaked bread slices and cook for 1-2 minutes until deep golden then turn over and cook for a further minute. Transfer to a warm plate and repeat with the remaining slices. Mix together remaining icing sugar and cinnamon. Serve torrijas dusted with the sugar and berries.

