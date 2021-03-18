Dram-packed series of events revealed for online Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival as tickets go on sale

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

Tickets for what will be one of the world’s biggest online celebrations of whisky are now on sale, with dram fans across the globe expected to snap them up quick.

The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, which is enjoyed by novices, budding master blenders and everyone in between, returns from April 29 to May 2 and will be hosted online for the first time ever, with a programme of more than 60 events lined-up.

Now in its 21st year, the festival provides the ultimate opportunity for people around

the world to taste and learn about whiskies from the world-famous Speyside region.

Fans are invited to take part from the comfort of their own homes due to the in-person festival being postponed until November this year as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Festival-goers will be able to speed network with other whisky lovers, see their favourite brands in the exhibition centre and catch up with friends old and new in the social lounge on the virtual platform.

There will also be exclusive behind the scenes access to distilleries not usually open

to the public, tastings with some of the best-known whisky brands in the

region, and the opportunity to chat all things Scotch with some of the biggest

names in the industry.

Other highlights include Would I Lie to You? which is hosted by Gordon & MacPhail’s director of prestige, Stephen Rankin and will feature some of the industry’s top names, including Glen Grant’s Dennis Malcolm, Glenfarclas Distillery’s George Grant, Kirsten Grant Meikle of the William Grant family, The Balvenie’s Gemma Paterson and whisky writer Blair Bowman, who will battle it out to become the best storytellers in Speyside.

The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky School event will feature a unique opportunity to meet master distiller Allan Winchester, and will see festival-goers get a whirlwind virtual tour of the distillery and complete whisky school in just one hour.

For the first time live from Benriach’s new visitor centre which is opening soon, virtual visitors can join global brand ambassador, Stewart Buchanan, for a few drams and an engaging conversation, to discover all there is to know about Benriach’s world of flavour across its acclaimed new portfolio.

And Ann Miller, the Dram Queen, challenges special guests including world-renowned whisky writers and experts such as Charles MacLean, Dave Broom, Becky Paskin, and festival ambassadors to bring their chosen whisky to life by matching a dram from Speyside to a piece of music with the option to taste along at home.

James Campbell, festival chairman, said: “We were determined to capture the spirit of the world’s largest whisky festival and I think we have done just that. With over 60 events in conjunction with distilleries across the Speyside region, there is something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s virtual Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.

“Although we can’t get together to celebrate in person this April, we’ve come up with

as many opportunities as possible for people to get together to celebrate the fine

spirits of Speyside using a new interactive online platform. There will be speed

networking, an exhibition centre, social lounge and much more as we host the world’s

largest online whisky festival.”

More information, including the full programme of events, can be viewed on the website. Tickets are on sale now.

