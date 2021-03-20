Brunch Box: Spiced shakshuka with feta and crunch pitta makes for a cracking brunch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Put a twist on this classic Middle Eastern and North African dish for a filling breakfast or brunch.

How do you like your eggs in the morning? Well, if you’re having them in this spiced shakshuka recipe from Gousto then you’ll be enjoying them fried.

And for an authentic brunch or breakfast experience, make sure they are perfectly cooked so you can watch the yolk burst all over the dish when you cut into it.

This easy to make breakfast is a simple combination of spices, feta cheese, eggs, and chopped tomatoes.

Not only is simplicity key with this dish, but it is extremely filling and will leave you full of energy for the day ahead.

Spiced shakshuka with feta and crunch pitta

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

2 eggs

30g Greek feta cheese

5g parsley

15g pumpkin seeds

80g baby leaf spinach

1 vegetable stock cube

1 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

210g finely chopped tomatoes

½ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

1 red onion

2 wholemeal pitta breads

1 garlic clove

1 red pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200ºC/180ºC fan/395ºF/Gas 6 and boil half a kettle. Peel and finely slice the red onion. Deseed the red pepper (scrape the seeds and pith out with a teaspoon) and cut into thin strips. Heat a large, wide-based pan with the olive oil over a medium heat. Once hot, add the sliced onion and pepper with a pinch of salt and cook for 5-6 minutes or until softened. Meanwhile, peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic. Dissolve half of the stock cube in 100ml of the boiled water from the kettle. Once the peppers and onions have softened, add the chopped garlic, smoked paprika, ground cumin and the cayenne pepper if using. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Then wash the spinach and set aside. Once fragrant, add the chopped tomatoes and vegetable stock to the pan. Increase the heat to high and bring to the boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 6-8 minutes, or until thickened. Once the sauce has thickened, add the washed spinach and cook until wilted – this will be your tomato sauce. While the sauce thickens even more, cut the wholemeal pittas into triangles. Put the triangles on a baking tray and then cook in the oven for 8-10 minutes or until the pitta is crunchy and toasted. Once the spinach has wilted, crack the eggs over the tomato sauce, spaced out so there is enough for one per person, and cook, covered for 4-5 minutes or until the eggs are cooked through. This is your shakshuka. Roughly chop the parsley, including the stalks. Serve the shakshuka with the toasted pitta triangles to the side. Garnish with the chopped parsley, pumpkin seeds and a grind of black pepper. Crumble over the feta cheese and enjoy!

Recipe from Gousto

