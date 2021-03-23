Wednesday, March 24th 2021 Show Links
Try out these two noodle recipes that are packed with oodles of flavour

Time to use your noodle and turn this store cupboard staple into a delicious flavour-packed meal.
by Rebecca Shearer
March 23 2021, 2.15pm Updated: March 23 2021, 3.58pm
Not only are they a fun word to say, but noodles are almost effortlessly easy to make.

Often a staple in student kitchens and popular in Asian cuisines, noodles can be paired with a whole host of colourful vegetables, sauces, soups and meat that they can form the foundation of so many dishes and be adapted to various tastes.

So, if you’re a fan of noodles, or you’re keen for something a bit different for one of your main meals, why not give these two recipes a go?

For more inspiration, take a look at our other recipes here.

Pickled radish and salmon noodle bowl

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

For the pickled radish:

  • 3 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 150g radish, sliced

For the noodle bowl:

  • 1 tsp ginger, grated
  • 1 tsp honey
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 portions egg noodles, dried or pre-cooked
  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 2 skinless salmon fillets
  • 1 tsp oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 avocado, peeled and halved
  • 1 tsp black sesame seeds
  • 1 spring onion, chopped

Method

  1. First make your pickled radish.
  2. Combine 2 tbsp of the rice vinegar, honey and radishes in a small bowl.
  3. Set aside.
  4. Mix the ginger, the remaining 1 tbsp of rice vinegar, honey and soy sauce in another bowl, set aside.
  5. Cook the noodles according to the pack instructions.
  6. Drain and toss in sesame oil.
  7. Meanwhile, brush the salmon fillets with a little oil, season and cook in a hot pan for three minutes and then turn over and cook for 3-4 minutes depending on how thick the fillets are.
  8. Divide the noodles between two bowls.
  9. Top with salmon, half an avocado and pickled radish.
  10. Dress with the soy dressing, sesame seeds and spring onions.

Recipe from loveradish.co.uk

Celery and chicken noodle pho

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 2 inches fresh ginger, peeled
  • 1 red chilli, halved
  • 4 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp chilli sauce or sweet chilli sauce according to your taste
  • 1.5 litres good chicken stock
  • 200g dried rice noodles
  • 400g cooked, chopped chicken breast
  • 4 stalks celery, halved lengthways and cut into bite-size lengths
  • 6 baby pak choi
  • Mint leaves and sliced red chilli to garnish

Method

  1. Put the ginger, red chilli, soy sauce and chilli sauce in a pan with the stock and bring to the boil.
  2. Add the rice noodles and simmer for a couple of minutes.
  3. Remove the ginger and chilli and add the chicken, celery and pak choi.
  4. Simmer until the celery and pak choi are just tender and the noodles are cooked.
  5. Garnish with sliced red chilli and mint leaves.

Recipe from lovecelery.co.uk

