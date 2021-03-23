Try out these two noodle recipes that are packed with oodles of flavour

Time to use your noodle and turn this store cupboard staple into a delicious flavour-packed meal.
Not only are they a fun word to say, but noodles are almost effortlessly easy to make.
Often a staple in student kitchens and popular in Asian cuisines, noodles can be paired with a whole host of colourful vegetables, sauces, soups and meat that they can form the foundation of so many dishes and be adapted to various tastes.
So, if you’re a fan of noodles, or you’re keen for something a bit different for one of your main meals, why not give these two recipes a go?
Pickled radish and salmon noodle bowl
(Serves 2)
Ingredients
For the pickled radish:
- 3 tbsp rice vinegar
- 2 tsp honey
- 150g radish, sliced
For the noodle bowl:
- 1 tsp ginger, grated
- 1 tsp honey
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 portions egg noodles, dried or pre-cooked
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 2 skinless salmon fillets
- 1 tsp oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 avocado, peeled and halved
- 1 tsp black sesame seeds
- 1 spring onion, chopped
Method
- First make your pickled radish.
- Combine 2 tbsp of the rice vinegar, honey and radishes in a small bowl.
- Set aside.
- Mix the ginger, the remaining 1 tbsp of rice vinegar, honey and soy sauce in another bowl, set aside.
- Cook the noodles according to the pack instructions.
- Drain and toss in sesame oil.
- Meanwhile, brush the salmon fillets with a little oil, season and cook in a hot pan for three minutes and then turn over and cook for 3-4 minutes depending on how thick the fillets are.
- Divide the noodles between two bowls.
- Top with salmon, half an avocado and pickled radish.
- Dress with the soy dressing, sesame seeds and spring onions.
Recipe from loveradish.co.uk
Celery and chicken noodle pho
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 2 inches fresh ginger, peeled
- 1 red chilli, halved
- 4 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp chilli sauce or sweet chilli sauce according to your taste
- 1.5 litres good chicken stock
- 200g dried rice noodles
- 400g cooked, chopped chicken breast
- 4 stalks celery, halved lengthways and cut into bite-size lengths
- 6 baby pak choi
- Mint leaves and sliced red chilli to garnish
Method
- Put the ginger, red chilli, soy sauce and chilli sauce in a pan with the stock and bring to the boil.
- Add the rice noodles and simmer for a couple of minutes.
- Remove the ginger and chilli and add the chicken, celery and pak choi.
- Simmer until the celery and pak choi are just tender and the noodles are cooked.
- Garnish with sliced red chilli and mint leaves.
Recipe from lovecelery.co.uk
