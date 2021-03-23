Try out these two noodle recipes that are packed with oodles of flavour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Time to use your noodle and turn this store cupboard staple into a delicious flavour-packed meal.

Not only are they a fun word to say, but noodles are almost effortlessly easy to make.

Often a staple in student kitchens and popular in Asian cuisines, noodles can be paired with a whole host of colourful vegetables, sauces, soups and meat that they can form the foundation of so many dishes and be adapted to various tastes.

So, if you’re a fan of noodles, or you’re keen for something a bit different for one of your main meals, why not give these two recipes a go?

Pickled radish and salmon noodle bowl

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

For the pickled radish:

3 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tsp honey

150g radish, sliced

For the noodle bowl:

1 tsp ginger, grated

1 tsp honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 portions egg noodles, dried or pre-cooked

2 tsp sesame oil

2 skinless salmon fillets

1 tsp oil

Salt and pepper

1 avocado, peeled and halved

1 tsp black sesame seeds

1 spring onion, chopped

Method

First make your pickled radish. Combine 2 tbsp of the rice vinegar, honey and radishes in a small bowl. Set aside. Mix the ginger, the remaining 1 tbsp of rice vinegar, honey and soy sauce in another bowl, set aside. Cook the noodles according to the pack instructions. Drain and toss in sesame oil. Meanwhile, brush the salmon fillets with a little oil, season and cook in a hot pan for three minutes and then turn over and cook for 3-4 minutes depending on how thick the fillets are. Divide the noodles between two bowls. Top with salmon, half an avocado and pickled radish. Dress with the soy dressing, sesame seeds and spring onions.

Recipe from loveradish.co.uk

Celery and chicken noodle pho

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 inches fresh ginger, peeled

1 red chilli, halved

4 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp chilli sauce or sweet chilli sauce according to your taste

1.5 litres good chicken stock

200g dried rice noodles

400g cooked, chopped chicken breast

4 stalks celery, halved lengthways and cut into bite-size lengths

6 baby pak choi

Mint leaves and sliced red chilli to garnish

Method

Put the ginger, red chilli, soy sauce and chilli sauce in a pan with the stock and bring to the boil. Add the rice noodles and simmer for a couple of minutes. Remove the ginger and chilli and add the chicken, celery and pak choi. Simmer until the celery and pak choi are just tender and the noodles are cooked. Garnish with sliced red chilli and mint leaves.

Recipe from lovecelery.co.uk

