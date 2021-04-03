Food column: A recipe for a delicious Easter lemon curd roulade

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Have a go at this amazing dessert recipe from the founder of the award-winning Scottish Food Guide.

Thank goodness for sunshine and lighter days – we all deserve a break! Talking of which, whilst many of you are now creating fabulous brioches and advanced sugarcraft, some dishes are best left simple.

A whisked sponge is one such recipe. I recall when my children were at primary my son brought home a friend for tea so I baked a Swiss roll with jam and cream.

Our wee visitor’s eyes were like saucers as he said, if I come back tomorrow will it be ready? To which I replied, come back in 10 minutes! A fresh whisked sponge brings joy to the family and satisfaction to the cook in equal measures.

Don’t think for one moment I only bake roulades but for a quick fun fix, what better than chocolate log for Christmas, lemon curd for Easter and strawberries for Midsummer?

When making this sponge, I highly recommend the ultimate homemade lemon curd from Paul Newman at Errichel, available online.

Easter Lemon Curd Roulade

(Serves 8-10)

Ingredients

4 free range eggs

100g soft brown sugar

100g plain flour

For filling:

300ml double cream

3 tbsps Thyme at Errichel Lemon Curd

For decoration:

Any leftover filling

Lemon zest

Method

Pre-heat oven 180°C. Line a large Swiss roll tin with baking parchment. Whisk eggs and sugar in a bowl, until very thick pale and creamy. Sieve flour over the foamy mix and gently fold in using a spatula, taking care to retain as much air as possible. Pour into tin and bake for 12mins until well risen and set. Invert sponge onto a parchment lined chopping board. Peel off the underside paper and trim sponge edges with a sharp knife. To ease rolling, mark the edge you intend to roll from lightly with the knife. Place a third sheet of parchment on top of the cake and roll up (empty apart from the paper) into its finished shape. Set aside, allowing the cake to mould into a ‘roll.’ Whip cream until sufficiently firm to hold its shape then fold in the lemon curd. When the cake is cold, unroll, removing the paper liners. Spread with filling and re-roll. Set on serving dish with join underneath. Decorate with a dusting of icing sugar, a little reserved lemon cream and lemon zest.

Wendy Barrie is the Scottish Scottish Thistle Award Regional Ambassador (2018/19) for Central, Tayside and Fife. She is also founder and director of award-winning www.scottishfoodguide.scot and www.scottishcheesetrail.com

