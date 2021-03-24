Midweek Meal: Easy Moroccan chicken tagine recipe

One of the simplest throw-together meals, this chicken tagine is likely to become one of your go-to favourites.
Tagines often refer to the cookware originating from North Africa that is traditionally made from clay or ceramic. It can also mean a delicious, slow-cooked dish that is stew-like and contains a mix of meat and vegetables.
And if you don’t like chicken, you can easily substitute your favourite sort of meat in the recipe below.
For more like this, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.
Easy Moroccan chicken tagine
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 white onions
- 500g boneless chicken thighs
- 2 sweet potatoes
- 4 tbsp Cook with M&S Moroccan paste
- 500g M&S Italian tomato pasta sauce
- 300g couscous
- 4 tbsp Greek yoghurt
- 15g coriander
- 50g pistachios
Method
- Slice the white onions. Each thigh cut into 6 chunks. Dice the sweet potatoes into 2cm cubes. Chop the coriander. Crush the pistachios.
- Heat the oil in a deep frying pan on a medium heat. Add the onions with a pinch of salt and cook gently for 15 minutes, until caramelised.
- Add the chicken and sweet potatoes to the pan, then continue to cook for 10 minutes, until the chicken starts to colour.
- Add the Cook with M&S Moroccan paste to the pan and mix in so that the ingredients are fully coated. Next, add the tomato sauce and 200ml of water, and cook for 10 minutes.
- Serve the tagine on a bed of couscous, finished with Greek yoghurt, chopped coriander and crushed pistachios.
Recipe by Chris Baber courtesy of marksandspencer.com
More in this series…
Midweek Meal: Tom Daley’s mushroom, thyme and paprika quiche
Midweek Meal: A chicken pad Thai recipe that is sure to delight
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe