A Year of Covid-19: It’s been all about the fudge doughnuts for Fisher and Donaldson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Fife-based Fisher and Donaldson has had a whirlwind of a year after the coronavirus outbreak, with many of their successes involving fudge doughnuts in some shape or form.

The family-run business, whose flagship store is based in Cupar, found they had to close their shops for the first time in the business’s 101-year history due to the pandemic.

Marketing manager Chloe Milne said that they’ve managed to get through the 12 months in lockdown thanks to their loyal customers and the company’s hardworking staff.