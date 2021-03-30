Eden Mill launches its first virtual whisky tastings with new limited release drams

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Whisky fans will be taken on a virtual journey through the distillery’s dram journey after its first bottling in 2017 broke world records.

Award-winning Fife-based distillers Eden Mill will provide Scotch lovers with the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive taste of their limited release whiskies in a new virtual experience, on April 23 and 30.

Fans of a dram will be taken on Eden Mill’s whisky journey, which will give further insight into their history and a “true taste of St Andrews” from the comfort of their own home.

Eden Mill first brought the whisky craft back to St Andrews in 2014, and participants in the virtual tastings will learn about the company’s £10 million venture to create one of Scotland’s first-ever carbon-neutral single malt whisky distilleries.

The distillery’s first bottling in 2017 broke world records at auction for a first release, as it sold for more than £7,000. More recently, their first-ever cask strength release sold out within a month.

The inaugural virtual whisky tasting will include miniature samples of four whiskies for enthusiasts to enjoy and understand how the distiller’s casks and liquid have evolved across the years.

The tasting pack includes an exclusive dram of Eden Mill’s sold out 2018 single malt, the 2019 single malt and 2020 single malt. Fans will also be able to enjoy a dram of Eden Mill’s first-ever peated whisky, Hip Flask Series 17, which was released at the start of 2021.

The announcement follows the popularity of Eden Mill’s virtual gin tastings, which launched exactly a year ago in 2020 in response to coronavirus restrictions.

Since then more than 7,000 gin enthusiasts have taken part in Eden Mill’s online tastings across the UK and the company received awards for the experience at the recent Scottish Gin Awards.

Passionate about the craft

Ahead of the launch, Eden Mill’s co-founder, Paul Miller, said the distillery is looking forward to bringing the story of their whisky to people’s homes.

He said: “We are passionate about our craft and look forward to bringing the story of Eden Mill’s whisky to life in homes across the UK for the first time.

“The tasting with our Eden Mill ambassador will allow as many whisky drinkers as possible to have the chance to savour and enjoy our progressive range of expressions and to understand how we use casks and flavour to create our liquid.

“This experience is the perfect opportunity for those who love whisky and whisky beginners alike to discover a taste of St Andrews.

“By participating you are joining us on a special part of our whisky journey as we get ready to open our net-zero whisky distillery on the banks of the Eden Estuary in 2022, and to join us in our passion for a greener future for our industry.”

The inaugural Eden Mill Virtual Whisky Tastings will take place on Friday April 23 and April 30. Limited spaces are available to buy for £40 from edenmill.com. The virtual whisky tasting can be arranged for corporate bookings and private groups, to express interest email mem@edenmill.com

More about whisky…