‘I don’t think I’ve ever tasted anything as nice!’: Tayport Distillery’s raspberry liqueur receives rave reviews on Sunday morning ITV show

Following their product’s appearance on Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Weekend, the team at Tayport Distillery has launched bespoke cocktail boxes and recipe cards so you can make it at home.

Tayside and Fife drink producers were given a boost yesterday when one of their own was featured on the Easter Sunday episode of Alan Titchmarsh’s ‘Love Your Weekend‘ on ITV.

Tayport Distillery‘s 1992 raspberry liqueur formed one of the ingredients of the cocktail at the end of the show.

Mary McDougall, who runs the business with her mother, Kecia, said they were delighted to have been asked by food and drink writer and TV presenter Andy Clarke if he could use their liqueur on the show.

Mary said: “Andy Clarke, who runs the drinks feature at the end of the show, contacted us to try our raspberry liqueur. When we were chatting away to him we found out that he was actually one of the Great Taste judges who awarded us with the three star award, which we won last year.

“The judges for the awards come out to try the products and Andy reckoned he must’ve tried the raspberry liqueur when they came out last year.

“It’s a very chocolatey cocktail, it’s like melted chocolate with a little bit of the liqueur in it and it’s super delicious.”

On the show

Tasting the cocktail on the show on Sunday morning were Alan and Andy, with the episode’s special guests singer, Gary Wilmot and The Reverend Richard Coles.

Combining the 70% Dominican Republic London Brick chocolate by Lucocoa with Tayport Distillery‘s 1992 raspberry liqueur, the cocktail was a big hit on the show.

Gary Wilmot said, “I don’t think I’ve ever tasted anything as nice as that in my life,” while Alan Titchmarsh stated that it was “outrageous” and “absolutely delicious!”.

On choosing the liqueur for his cocktail, Andy said he knew that Tayport Distillery‘s product would work well.

He said: “I love chocolate and raspberry and I had an idea involving raspberry and chocolate – a combination that I love.

“I had heard about Tayport Distillery as I judge for the Great Taste Awards and I know that if something has three stars – it’s going to be fantastic product!

“It’s not an easy thing to achieve. I knew that something with such a great taste would work beautifully in my cocktail. So I experimented at home and my husband loved the flavour of the chocolate liqueur. So, I knew that Alan Titchmarch and his guests would love it, too!”

Bespoke box

To celebrate their appearance on the show, the team at Tayport Distillery have created a bespoke gift box for customers who want to try it out for themselves.

Available on their website for £30, the Liqueur and Lilies Gift Box will also feature the recipe card for the exact cocktail featured on the show, so customers can enjoy the same experience as Andy, Alan, and their guests.

Mary added: “We’ve made a bespoke liquor and lilies gift box, sort of as a nod towards Alan Titchmarsh because he’s obviously a gardener. Teh box has got the liqueur in it and some chocolate, as well as the recipe card to make the cocktail.”

Try out the raspberry and chocolate cocktail for yourself with Andy Clarke’s recipe below.

Andy Clarke’s dark chocolate raspberry dream liqueur cocktail

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

100ml whole milk

100ml double cream

200ml Tayport Distillery 1992 Raspberry Liqueur

35g London Brick Chocolate (shaved, grated or finely chopped) or use Pump Street drinking chocolate (from www.pumpstreetchocolate.com)

6 freeze-dried raspberries

Method

Pour the milk and cream into a saucepan, then add the chocolate. Heat gently, whisking constantly until the mixture simmers and the chocolate has melted. You now have a delicious hot chocolate. Allow the mixture to cool slightly for five minutes or so then pour in the raspberry liqueur and stir. Allow to cool, then pour into a clean, sterilised container (once at room temperature) and refrigerate for at least an hour. (If making ahead of time, it will last in the fridge for three days – just shake before drinking.) If in a rush, once the drink has cooled for 10 minutes, pour into a cocktail shaker that contains ice. Shake for 20 seconds or so until the shaker is cold to touch. Pour into martini glasses and decorate with three freeze-dried raspberries per glass. (Freeze-dried raspberries float better than real raspberries, and taste really vibrant.) Enjoy!

For more on Tayport Distillery…