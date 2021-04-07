Midweek meal: Butterflied leg of lamb with Cumberland sauce makes for a seasonal feast

Inject some Sunday lunch inspiration into your midweek cooking with this seasonal leg of lamb recipe.

Sunday lunch is one of the weekly rituals many families across the country enjoy. But instead of enjoying it just once a week, why not make it a feast for you and your family to indulge in during the week.

While a joint of ham, beef or a roast chicken are usually the go-to choices for most when it comes to cooking up a roast, with lamb in season, this delicious dish of butterflied leg of lamb with Tracklements Cumberland sauce is bound to fill the whole family up.

Cooked with just three ingredients, the lamb is very much the centrepiece of this offering and is perfectly accompanied by spring greens and mashed potatoes. Or, if you fancy, you could pair it with any other seasonal vegetables and some roast tatties – and even a Yorkshire pudding or two.

The tangy, rich and fruity Cumberland sauce will crank up the savouriness of the succulent lamb and can even be added to gravy to give it an extra punch of flavour.

Butterflied leg of lamb with Cumberland sauce

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1kg leg of lamb, butterflied (weight after removing bones – the butcher will do this for you)

Olive oil

Salt and freshly milled black pepper

1 jar Tracklements Tangy Cumberland Sauce

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Put the lamb in a large roasting dish and rub all over with a generous amount of oil, salt and pepper (to taste). Put it in the oven for 30-40 mins depending on how pink you like your lamb (and how thinly the leg has been butterflied). Remove the lamb from the oven, drain any liquid from the base of the roasting dish. Brush the Tracklements Tangy Cumberland Sauce all over the lamb (top and bottom) and leave it fat side up in the roasting tin and cook for a further 20 mins, then remove from oven. Leave to rest for 10-15 mins and serve with creamy mustardy mash and spring greens.

Recipe courtesy of Tracklements.

