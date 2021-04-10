Drinks: Stir up some spring cocktails with these recipes

Looking to add a Highland dash to your spring holiday tipples? We have the perfect ideas for you…
These delicious cocktail recipes have been created by the Kintyre Gin Distillery, which nestles at the foot of Beinn an Tuirc (the hill they source the water from) in Kintyre.
The core range comprises four spirits: Kintyre Botanical, Kintyre Pink Gin, Kintyre Orange & Coffee Liqueur and Tarbet Legbiter Navy Strength gin.
Honey bee
(Makes 1)
Ingredients
- 35ml Ceann Loch Citrus Gin
- 15ml lemon juice
- 15ml raspberry syrup
- Dash of honey
- Dash of lemonade or soda (optional)
Method
- Shake the gin, lemon juice, raspberry syrup and honey together over ice.Serve in a martini glass, or if using a highball/tall glass, you can top up with lemonade or soda.
- Garnish with dried raspberries.
Chocolate negroni
(Makes 1)
Ingredients
- 35ml Kintyre Pink Gin
- 35ml Creme de Cacao
- 15ml Campari
- 15ml Sweet Vermouth
- Dash of chocolate bitters
Method
- Add all the ingredients to a chilled rocks glass, rimmed with grated chocolate, then stir.
Spring in your step
(Makes 1)
Ingredients
- 35ml Legbiter gin
- 15ml lime juice
- 10ml grenadine
- 50ml grapefruit juice
- Dried pink grapefruit
Method
- Shake all the liquid ingredients over ice.
- Serve in a martini glass, or using a highball/tall glass you can top up with lemonade or soda.
- Garnish with some dried pink grapefruit.
