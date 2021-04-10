Drinks: Stir up some spring cocktails with these recipes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Looking to add a Highland dash to your spring holiday tipples? We have the perfect ideas for you…

These delicious cocktail recipes have been created by the Kintyre Gin Distillery, which nestles at the foot of Beinn an Tuirc (the hill they source the water from) in Kintyre.

The core range comprises four spirits: Kintyre Botanical, Kintyre Pink Gin, Kintyre Orange & Coffee Liqueur and Tarbet Legbiter Navy Strength gin.

For more information visit kintyregin.com

Honey bee

(Makes 1)

Ingredients

35ml Ceann Loch Citrus Gin

15ml lemon juice

15ml raspberry syrup

Dash of honey

Dash of lemonade or soda (optional)

Method

Shake the gin, lemon juice, raspberry syrup and honey together over ice.Serve in a martini glass, or if using a highball/tall glass, you can top up with lemonade or soda. Garnish with dried raspberries.

Chocolate negroni

(Makes 1)

Ingredients

35ml Kintyre Pink Gin

35ml Creme de Cacao

15ml Campari

15ml Sweet Vermouth

Dash of chocolate bitters

Method

Add all the ingredients to a chilled rocks glass, rimmed with grated chocolate, then stir.

Spring in your step

(Makes 1)

Ingredients

35ml Legbiter gin

15ml lime juice

10ml grenadine

50ml grapefruit juice

Dried pink grapefruit

Method

Shake all the liquid ingredients over ice. Serve in a martini glass, or using a highball/tall glass you can top up with lemonade or soda. Garnish with some dried pink grapefruit.

