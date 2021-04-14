Midweek Meal: Get these pork tikka skewers with masala sauce on the grill for a flavoursome feed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Barbecue season is in touching distance and this pork skewer recipe is a great way to get the grill fired up – the indoor version that is.

With the warmer weather inching ever closer as we move forward through spring, there’s no denying that it will soon be that time to dust off the barbecue and get your grilling utensils looked out.

But until then, this recipe from Scotch Kitchen which uses specially selected pork that is cooked on the grill is bound to be a dish the whole family will enjoy.

The skewers are covered in a delicious masala sauce which is rich in flavour, and would be delicious served alongside some naan breads and rice.

For more like this, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

Pork tikka skewers with masala sauce

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

500g Specially Selected Pork fillet

3 tsp curry powder

Juice of 2 lemons

1 pack 3 mixed peppers

1 small brown onion

2 cloves garlic

20ml rapeseed oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp chilli powder

400ml coconut milk

20g tomato puree

35g ground almonds

2 small red onions

10g fresh coriander

4 metal or wooden long kebab sticks

Method

Cut the pork fillet in half lengthways and cut into chunks. Place the chunks into a bowl with one teaspoon of curry powder and the juice of one lemon and mix well. Leave to marinate while you make the masala sauce. Chop the red pepper finely, discarding any pith or seeds. Peel and finely chop the brown onion. Peel and mince the garlic. In a wok, fry the chopped pepper, onion and garlic for two minutes with rapeseed oil on a low heat. Add the rest of the curry powder, cumin, chilli and ginger. Cook for another minute, stirring as you cook. Add the coconut milk, lemon juice and tomato puree. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the ground almonds and stir well. Put to one side while you make the pork tikka skewers. Peel the red onions – cut into chunks. Cut the peppers into chunks, discarding any pith and seeds. Thread the pork chunks, onion and peppers on to the skewers. Turn the grill to high and cook the skewers for about 15 minutes, turning as you cook them. Serve alongside the masala sauce, naan breads, rice, chutneys and chopped coriander.

For more in this series…