SPONSORED: Grill up a BBQ treat with Scott Brothers!

You can feel it in the air – barbecue season is right around the corner. And there’s no better place to get your meat for the grill than Scott Brothers.

The family-run butchers has an entire range of products that will tickle the tastebuds of everyone you invite to your barbecues. From the traditional favourites to more unusual tasty treats, you can get all the must-haves either in-store or online at the Scott Brothers website (with Click & Collect available for convenience).

Scott Jarron, who owns Scott Brothers Butchers, said: “With restrictions easing, and people looking forward to inviting friends and family around, we know households are itching to get the BBQ and grill fired up.

“People are looking to make the most of the situation, and as such it’s set to be one of the biggest BBQ seasons ever. For such an occasion it is always worth going the extra mile for the best products available and something extra special.”

When it comes to sausages and burgers, Scott Brothers all the delicious classics, including premium beef burgers and pork or steak sausages, not forgetting jumbo sausages for your hungry BBQ crowd.

Plus, they have a tasty choice of alternative options, including piri-piri sausages and lamb or venison burgers.

For the steak lovers, their BBQ steak range offers a tempting choice of tender beef steaks, pork sirloins and chicken steaks to big up your barbecue.

And we can’t forget the yummy kebabs – choose from Greek passion lamb, spicy beef, chicken tikka or pork and pepper kebabs. Or go for the Portuguese sizzlers, which are moreish pork sausage meatballs seasoned with herbs and spices on skewers.

Scott added: “The superior quality of Scott Brothers’ BBQ and grill products is widely acknowledged by our loyal customers and the wide range of BBQ products we offer caters to consumers who are becoming more adventurous with their tastes.

“Whilst being more adventurous, customers are still keen to support local businesses who make unique, quality products, and this is what they trust Scott Brothers to provide for them.”

You can find the full range online or in-store now. And because we all know how unpredictable Scottish weather can be, everything freezes well so even if your BBQ gets rained off, you’ll be ready as soon as the sun starts shining again.

Find out more and stock up on your BBQ essentials at the Scott Brother website.