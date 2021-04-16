Make this leftover roast chicken pie which helps reduce waste and tastes great

Something went wrong - please try again later.

You almost always have leftovers when you make a roast chicken, so enjoy it again in this leftover roast chicken pie.

The classic Sunday roast is a firm family favourite but, as delicious as it is, we often find ourselves with plenty left over.

So that’s why the team at Higgidy have created this handy recipe for a leftover roast chicken pie. Using up all the extra spuds, veggies and chicken, along with a splash of gravy, this flaky puff pastry pie makes a great comforting family meal.

And what’s more, helps to reduce food waste and save on the pennies too.

Leftover roast chicken pie

Ingredients

2 generous knobs of butter

Approximately 8 stuffing balls, or 250g of sausage meat rolled into balls

2 tbsp plain flour

A pinch of dried thyme

1 tsp Dijon mustard (optional)

A glass of white wine

Approximately 500ml of chicken stock (plus any leftover gravy)

250g leftover cooked vegetables (such as carrots, potatoes, parsnips, peas, leeks)

250g roast chicken, pulled apart or roughly chopped

320g sheet of all butter puff pastry, ready rolled

1 egg, beaten

Salt & cracked black pepper

Method

Melt a knob of butter in a large frying pan, add the stuffing balls and cook until crispy. Remove and set aside. If your stuffing has been cooked and is leftover from the day before, there’s no need to fry. Melt the remaining knob of butter in the pan, stir in the flour, thyme and mustard (if using), and cook for about 1 minute. Add the wine and stir constantly to prevent the sauce from going lumpy. Add the stock and any remaining gravy, stir well, and bring to a gentle simmer. Stir through the leftover veggies and chicken, then crumble in the stuffing balls. Season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool. Preheat the oven to 220°C/fan 200°C/gas mark 7. Spoon the filling into the pie dish and brush the edges of the dish with beaten egg before unrolling the pastry and laying it over the top. Trim away any excess pastry and gently press down on the edges to help create a seal. Cut a steam hole in the centre of the pie and, if you’re feeling creative, use the pastry trimmings to make some decorative shapes on top. Brush the pie lid with beaten egg. Reduce the oven temperature to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6. Bake in the centre of the oven for about 30 – 35 minutes or until the pastry is golden and crisp.

