Sweet Treats: A scrumptious sour cherry cheesecake for all the family

If you’re looking for a dessert that is sure to hit the spot with everyone, this sour cherry cheesecake recipe is likely to do just that.

With barbecue season on the horizon, light, delicious desserts will be all the rage for socially-distanced family gatherings.

And what better way to round off an afternoon of salads, burgers and grilled delights than with a delicious cheesecake?

Sour cherry is very popular just now and with this recipe serving eight portions, there may even be leftovers for a lucky few.

The recipe, which is from Recipes And Stories From The Eastern Mediterranean by Yasmin Khan, is sure to be a summer showstopper.

Sour cherry cheesecake

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

200g digestive biscuits

100g unsalted butter, melted

600g full-fat cream cheese, at room temperature

200g strained full-fat Greek-style yoghurt

200g caster sugar

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 tsp finely grated unwaxed lemon zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

For the topping:

400g frozen, pitted sour cherries

150g caster sugar

1 tbsp cornflour

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 160C/140C Fan/300F/Gas 3. Line a 23cm springform cake tin with baking parchment. Put the biscuits in a food processor and blitz to crumbs. Alternatively, place them in a plastic bag and hit them with a rolling pin until they are finely crushed (the latter is slightly more therapeutic). Mix the crushed biscuits with the melted butter, then spoon into the prepared tin, pressing down the base to form an even layer. (I sometimes use the base of a cup or glass to even out the crumb). Transfer to the refrigerator to set. Beat the cream cheese and yoghurt until smooth. Whisk in the sugar, eggs and flour, then the vanilla, lemon zest and juice. Pour the filling into the chilled biscuit base and bake for around one hour. You can tell it is cooked when it looks set but still has a wobble in the middle. Now turn off the oven, open its door and leave the cheesecake to cool for 10 minutes without touching it. Remove it from the oven and leave to cool completely, then chill for four hours. To make the topping, place the frozen cherries and sugar in a saucepan over a medium heat. Stir frequently to begin with, so the sugar doesn’t catch. Once the cherries have defrosted and the sauce come to the boil, add the cornflour and simmer for five minutes. Set aside and leave to cool. To serve, either spoon the topping all over the cheesecake, or slice the cheesecake into pieces and place a dollop of cherries on top of each serving.

Ripe Figs: Recipes And Stories From The Eastern Mediterranean by Yasmin Khan, photography by Matt Russell, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Available now.

