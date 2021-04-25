Cheers for the beers: Refreshing drinks to enjoy al fresco from The Tippling House in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With hospitality reopening tomorrow (April 26), mixologists will be getting back into the swing of serving up your favourite drinks from behind the bar.

But until then, and for future beer garden gatherings you may organise once restrictions lessen even more, we’re sharing some cracking cocktails to quench your thirst as part of our Cheers to the Beers campaign which celebrates al fresco dining and beer gardens. reopening.

Created by Andrey Bartlett who works at Aberdeen’s The Tippling House on Belmont Street, these two easy-to-make drinks are sure to be a hit this summer.

They also feature in a new Love Cocktails recipe book by the team at Love Drinks which aims to showcase some of the best mixologists from Scotland and London.

Aiming to remind consumers of the incredible bartenders ready to reawaken the nation’s taste buds this spring and summer, Andrey has been working in hospitality for more than three years now and is looking forward to the late night speakeasy cocktail bar reopening.

His top tips for cocktail perfection? “Follow the rule of three – sweet, sour and bitter! That’s always a good balancing formula for any cocktail. Good quality ice is also a must and is really important when making your drink. Finally, don’t go too heavy on the alcohol, 50-60ml per drink is a good measure, more will unbalance it.”

Heron Takes Flight

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

30ml Hernö Gin

20ml White Heron British Framboise

5ml raspberry vinegar

150ml “Sonic” (100ml Mediterranean tonic plus 50ml soda water)

Garnish: Lemon twist

Ice: Cubed

Glass: Wine glass

Method

Build all ingredients in the glass and mix together with a bar spoon. Express the oils from the lemon peel by twisting the peel twist over the mouth of the glass and drop it into the glass.

From Bangkok With Love

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

50ml kaffir lime leaf infused Hernö Gin (Infuse 200ml of Hernö Gin with four cut-up kaffir lime leaves for four hours and then strain)

10ml White Heron British framboise liqueur

70ml pineapple juice

5ml agave syrup

Garnish: Kaffir lime

Ice: No ice

Glass: Rocks

Method

Combine all ingredients apart from the framboise in a blender with three ice cubes. Blend for 10 seconds. Strain into the glass and float the framboise into the drink by using a spoon – you will pour the framboise slowly into it by dripping it down the spoon.

