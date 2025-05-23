8 of the best beer gardens in Tayside and Fife – including Scotland’s ‘biggest’ one

We’ve searched high and low across Tayside and Fife to find the best beer gardens and al fresco dining – including what is said to be the biggest one in the country.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to relax with your friends or to take that perfect Instagram picture, these venues are equipped for just that.

We’ll also tell you which ones are dog-friendly, child-friendly, host live music, serve cocktails, food and local craft beer.

Best beer gardens in Dundee

Jessica O’Marleys – Dundee

Jessica O’Marley’s on Roseangle in Dundee is said to be home to Scotland’s largest beer garden.

The Irish pub, which hosts regular live music, is a popular staple among locals.

Food and drink options include their delicious Guinness ice cream floats and comforting homemade burgers and loaded fries.

Jessica O’Marley’s is also known for its quiz nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays – who doesn’t enjoy their Guinness with a side of friendly rivalry?

And with a huge screen erected in its beer garden, watching big sporting events in O’Marleys is like being in your very own local fan zone.

Child or pet-friendly? Jessica O’Marleys is child-friendly up until 9pm while pets can join you until closing time.

Beer garden opening times: Daily: 3pm – 9pm in summer (times may vary)

The Giddy Goose – Dundee

One of Dundee’s most chilled and eclectic restaurants, The Giddy Goose, has a beer garden that you’ll potentially want to spend an entire weekend in.

Though it’s right next to the Perth Road, your Instagram followers will undoubtedly think you’re enjoying your favourite tipple in a gorgeous country garden.

With a range of delicious burgers and pizzas, we highly recommend staying for lunch or dinner.

Follow the venue on Instagram to keep up to date with its latest live music events and quiz nights.

Child or pet-friendly? Pets are welcome here all day, while it’s child friendly until 9pm.

Beer garden opening times: Daily: 10am – 12am in summer

Casa – Dundee

Casa Dundee is situated next door to the DCA.

Not only is it right in the city’s cultural quarter with the Dundee Rep Theatre across the road, but we also hear that Casa’s offering (did someone say mac and cheese burger?) is going down a storm with locals.

If you’re a sports fan, you can also catch the big games on its beer garden screen.

With regular live music and DJ sets, there’s always something fun happening at this joint.

This is also one of our favourite brunch spots in the city, with options including eggs Benedict and French toast. Yum!

Child or pet-friendly? Casa is pet friendly and child friendly.

Opening times: Wednesday and Thursday: 11.30am-late, Friday: 11am-late, Saturday: 11am-3am, Sunday: 11am-late

Best beer gardens in Fife

Hatch & The Adamson – St Andrews

Hatch and its sister restaurant and bar The Adamson are a desirable destination for any food and drink fans in the town of St Andrews.

With the outdoor dining area and large marquee set up on South Street, to cater for both premises, you can while away the day and quickly fill up your Instagram feed while enjoying their delicious cocktails.

The food is also to die for at both venues – you can read our review of Hatch and review of The Adamson to find out more.

Child or pet-friendly? Children and furry friends alike are welcome here.

Hatch opening times: Daily: 9am-5pm

The Adamson opening times: Monday-Thursday: 12pm-3pm, and 5pm-11pm, Friday: 1pm-3pm and 5pm-12am, Saturday: 12pm-12am, Sunday:12pm-11pm

The Ship Inn – Elie

This award-winning seaside pub is the perfect place for al fresco drink by the shore.

With incredible views of the North Sea, this venue in Leven is a popular haunt for locals and tourists alike.

Not only is The Ship Inn a great place to go for food and drinks, but you can also take a refreshing walk along the beach to walk off your dinner or lunch.

With plenty of seafood options (go figure), this is definitely your chance to enjoy a comforting bowl of cullen skink or halibut.

It even boasts its own cricket beach – which Radio One DJ Greg James is a big fan of.

There’s also regular live music in the bar. What more could you want?

Child or pet-friendly? The Ship Inn is both child and dog friendly

Beer garden opening times: Daily: 10am-10pm

Best beer gardens in Perthshire

Atholl Arms Hotel – Dunkeld

On the banks of the Tay in Perthshire, the Atholl Arms Hotel has one of the most stunning views you can find and will make the perfect backdrop to any spot of beer sipping, wine glugging or gin drinking you might want to do.

The venue offers a delicious range of drinks and food, including burgers and pub classics such as scampi and chips and steak pie.

And if you fancy a spot of live piano music, you can pop inside to hear from one of its resident musicians.

Child or pet-friendly? The Atholl Arms Hotel beer garden is both child and pet friendly

Beer garden opening times: Daily: 11am to late (in the summer) – weather permitting

The Taybank – Dunkeld

Just a stone’s throw away from the Atholl Arms Hotel is another bar with just as enviable a beer garden, The Taybank.

Also on the banks of the River Tay, visitors will be welcomed with open arms by the stunning scenery, and we bet it will be almost impossible not to want to take a picture.

Its elegant food menu is also difficult to resist, and includes the likes of lamb skewer and warm beef salad.

The popular spot hosts a series of regular events in the garden, including cinema nights and live music. Check out the summer schedule on its website.

Child or pet-friendly? Both children and pets are welcome at The Taybank beer garden

Beer garden opening times: Daily: 12pm-late

The Black Watch Inn – Aberfeldy

The Black Watch is Aberfeldy’s oldest public house, enjoyed by locals and visitors alike since the 1890s.

Its decked beer garden, overlooking the Perthshire hills, is the perfect place to enjoy a meal or drink and soak up the rays.

The lunchtime offering includes toasted sandwiches and baked potatoes, while dinner options include fish and chips and vegetable curry.

Inside, you’ll find a revamped sports bar with a pool table, two dart boards and TV screens for big sporting events.

Plus, there is often live music from local musicians. Follow the Black Watch on Facebook to see what’s on.

Child or pet-friendly? The Black Watch welcomes children and pets in its beer garden.

Beer garden opening times: Daily: 12pm-9pm in summer

