Restaurateur’s free meals for ‘fabulous NHS’ is boost for vaccination centre staff

A Mearns Indian restaurant has recognised the efforts of people administering vital coronavirus vaccines by giving them free meals as a thank you.

The Tandoori Haven in Stonehaven celebrated finally being able to open their doors by making a donation to staff at the town’s coronavirus vaccination centre.

The restaurant on Allardice Street opened for the first time in four months on Monday – and one of the first things they did was supply free lunches for the team who are delivering the injections.

Suhel Ahmed, from Tandoori Haven, said that while they were celebrating welcoming people through their restaurant doors once again, their thoughts were with the “fabulous NHS” who, he said, without their efforts during the pandemic, we would not be in the position we are.

“I had been down to get my vaccine and saw all the great work they were doing and thought I would like to do something for them,” said Suhel.

“We decided to donate some free meals for them to enjoy at lunchtime as everybody has been doing things for a lot of people, but no one had done anything for those at the vaccine centre. I thought I will do it.

“It was well deserved as I see they are doing a really, really hard job and a very good job.”

Vital work

On Monday, each staff member at the vaccination centre received a curry and a portion of rice.

And Suhel says he will be continuing to donate free meals to those at the centre as long as they are there carrying out their vital work, while also offering discounts to other key workers and vulnerable members of society.

“Now I have decided, having seen how happy they are and how much good work that they are doing, that I will provide the workers with a free meal every month. As long as they are there vaccinating people I will be giving them something.

“At the end of May I will do it again, and as long as they are there I will be donating some food at the end of the month for all of the staff.

“I will also be giving a discount of 20% off meals to members of the NHS, the police and pensioners, too.

“I have lived in Stonehaven for 16 or 17 years and it is a lovely community so it is nice to be able to give something back.”

