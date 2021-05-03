Fakeaway: Make your own version of McDonald’s sausage and egg McMuffin for less than £1

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There’s something super satisfying about making your own version of a popular takeaway – and pulling it off for less than they’d charge is even better.

Our unbelievably quick take on McDonald’s popular sausage and egg McMuffin will have you sat down to eat faster than a trip to your nearest drive-thru.

And while we’ve stuck to a fairly honest replica of the Golden Arches original, there’s nothing stopping you from spicing yours up – we’ve even included a couple of potential examples at the bottom.

We’ve also used a crumpet ring to get the eggs perfectly round – you could use any non-stick cookie cutter to get the same effect. If you don’t have either, it won’t make a difference to the finished taste.

If you’re feeling really hungry you can even double up the patties to make a double sausage and egg muffin.

Sausage and egg ‘McMuffin’

(Serves two)

Ingredients

Four pork sausages – skins removed

Two eggs

Two muffins

Two slices of processed cheese

Ketchup (optional)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Take your sausage meat (season if required) and form it into one large ball. Split this into two equal-sized patties. Heat a frying pan over a medium-high heat with a little drizzle or spray of vegetable oil. Add your round patties to the pan and squash flat with a spatula or fish slice. You want to get them just a little bigger than your muffins as they will shrink. While your sausage patties start to fry, place your crumpet rings into the pan and add a drizzle more oil inside the rings. Crack your eggs straight into the ring, and season with salt and pepper. Slice both muffins in half and toast under a grill for a few minutes. Once your sausages have had about three minutes on one slide flip them over and cook through for a further three minutes. Add a slice of cheese to each patty and allow it to start melting. Once the eggs are cooked to your liking (we prefer a runny yolk) remove them and the cheese-covered sausage from the pan. To build, add a dollop of ketchup, if using, to the bottom of your muffin. Place your sausage patty on top, and then add your egg, before topping with the other muffin half. Enjoy. To get the full McDonald’s effect, we recommend serving with a couple of hash browns!

How to mix it up

We used Sainsbury’s Lincolnshire sausages and individually wrapped processed cheese for our version. Here’s a couple of other options

A small Cumberland sausage with a slice of mature cheddar

Chorizo and Mexicana cheese

Italian-flavoured sausages with mozzarella and basil

Swap the cheese for halloumi and chilli jam (The Good Bite on TikTok)

