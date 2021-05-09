Food column: Turn gorse into a deliciously aromatic drink

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

This week, food blogger Kat Riach shares with us the secret of making a drink from gorse you can find all around Scotland.

Gorse is a truly wonderful plant. In bloom on and off throughout the year, there is something extra special about the flourish of flowers that appear in late spring.

The vivid sunshine yellow of the flowers make any day, no matter how grey the sky, bright and full of sunshine.

The farm is well-populated with gorse, and its’ spiky off-putting foliage is of real natural benefit to both the wildlife and the livestock that use it as protection and shelter.

© Shutterstock / DanCosta

For all those garden gatherings that we are looking forward to enjoying, preparing a fresh aromatic drink for guests is a simple pleasure.

The abundant gorse at this time of year also provides a valuable bounty. The flowers can be made into a cordial which is a delicate fusion of coconut, pineapple and vanilla.

Gorse cordial recipe

To make, collect roughly 1 cup of fresh gorse flowers (watch your fingers!). Take a saucepan and mix together 400ml of cold water with 75g sugar, boil for 10 mins.

In a heatproof glass bowl, combine your gorse flowers with the zest of 1 orange and the juice of 1 lemon.

Pour over the sugar syrup and leave to cool for 6 hours. Strain the liquid and store in an airtight bottle in the fridge.

For a wonderful, seasonal, non -alcoholic alternative to a rum mojito, take 2 quarters of lime per glass and squash together with 6 mint leaves, 6 fresh gorse flowers and a teaspoon of honey

Crush some ice, and add into the glass, top with a shot of gorse cordial, stir well, then top up with soda or sparkling water.

To embellish this or any other summery drink, fill an ice cube tray with tiny bundles of gorse flowers, top with water and freeze, these make the most fun, natural, decorative ice cubes.

More in this series …