Chef’s Table: Martin Hollis’ berry good way to eat these vegan-friendly pancakes

Martin Hollis is the executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Here he brings us a recipe for vegan banana pancakes with blueberries and maple syrup.

Pancakes for breakfast are a delicious and satisfying way to start the day. Such a treat! What tastes better than a stack of fluffy thin pancakes topped with fruit and some sweet delights?

Whilst the traditional way to make them tends to be whipping up some eggs, butter and milk; that is not the only way to make them. There are so many different ways to make vegan pancakes – using diary free alternatives that taste just as good and if not, better.

© Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Here is a tasty recipe for some healthy, non-dairy pancakes topped with the luxuriously sweet maple syrup and some crisp blueberries to cut through the sweetness. Blueberries are a superfood in season between May and October.

Not only do they contain high levels of antioxidants but they are also packed with other nutrients that provide many health benefits. Blueberries are bursting with fibre, calcium, folate, magnesium, manganese, niacin, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin C, E & K. All are good for our digestive health, immunity, healthy skin, eye health, strong bones, healthy blood flow and heart health.

Vegan banana pancakes with blueberries and maple syrup

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

200g self-raising flour

tsp baking powder

300ml soya milk

1 ripe banana, mashed

15g Flora Freedom (or similar), melted

150g pack blueberries

Sunflower oil

Maple syrup, to serve.

Method

Mix together the flour and baking powder in a large bowl. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and whisk in the milk to make a thick smooth batter. Beat in the mashed banana and melted dairy-free Flora then gently stir in half the blueberries. Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Drop a large tablespoonful of the batter per pancake into the pan to make pancakes about 7.5cm across. Make three or four pancakes at a time. Cook for about 3 minutes over a medium heat until small bubbles appear on the surface of each pancake, then turn over and cook for a further 2-3 minutes until golden. Transfer onto a plate and cover to keep warm whilst you repeat using the remaining batter. Serve warm with maple syrup and the rest of the blueberries.

