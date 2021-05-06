Eight of the best street food firms to grab al fresco dishes from in Tayside and Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hit up these delicious street food feeds on your next foodie adventure in Tayside or Fife.

Street food has become incredibly popular in Scotland over the past few years, and with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic resulting in the cancellation of huge numbers of events many of these vendors would normally attend, street food firms are now out in force to make up for lost time.

The concept of street food is ready-to-eat food and drink cooked by a vendor on the street or in a public place.

While it is usually sold from a portable food truck, some of the firms on the Tayside and Fide food scene have managed to secure themselves bricks and mortar venues as a result of their popularity.

Here, we highlight some of the best street food finds you’ll find in the local area…

Shipwreck Seafood – Newport-on-Tay

The brainchild of Jamie Scott of The Newport Restaurant in Newport-on-Tay, Shipwreck Seafood has already enjoyed two hugely successful weekends.

Set to be running for the next month until the restaurant reopens mid-June, the street food caterer specialises in showcasing the best locally caught seafood to the masses.

Jamie Scott’s new seafood shack in Fife proves hit with locals during sell-out launch weekend

With a pirate bar called The Barracuda packed with cocktails, beer, wine and more pitching up alongside the converted horsebox, there’s plenty for everyone to tuck into.

Expect to find everything from brown butter and beer roasted scallops, to mackerel pate, not to mention monkfish ceviche, Thai green curry mussels, a smoked fish platter and crab and Bloody Mary rolls to name only a few.

It opens from noon to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.

Balgove Larder’s pizza box – St Andrews

Located just outside St Andrews, Balgove Larder has introduced a new food offering this spring, with the launch of its pizza box.

The mobile food truck will serve up a menu of sourdough pizzas from a converted shipping container and customers will be able to enjoy a pizza with a range of toppings that puts provenance to the fore.

Toppings include salamis from the family-run Great Glen Charcuterie and local cheese from the St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese in the East Neuk of Fife, as well as other great Scottish ingredients and a guest pizza of the day.

This is the third food outlet for Balgove Larder, which also has a cafe serving breakfasts, lunches and an all-day menu from 9am to 4.30pm, and the steak barn which features an indoor barbeque and bar space with a menu of home reared and locally sourced meat prepared by the butchery team. It is open from noon to 8pm inside, and until 9pm outside.

The pizza box will be open for pre-orders and walk-ins from noon to 8.30pm and outdoor seating and takeaway will be available.

Cheese on Coast – Dundee

Bringing all things cheesy to the city of Dundee, Cheese on Coast, offers up gourmet street food with lashings of cheese on top. From loaded smashes spuds to quesadillas, there’s plenty to indulge in.

Open from noon to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays, get your weekend cheese fix from these vendors at the beachfront at Broughty Ferry Beach.

There’s also a variety of cold and hot drinks to purchase, too.

Quality coffee and quality scran come on down ! X #cheeseoncoast Posted by Cheese on Coast on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Heather Street Food – Dundee

This award-winning pop-up situated outside Dundee’s V&A is a must for those venturing into the city centre.

The “home of Dundee’s original fresh doughnuts”, Heather Street Food is open daily from 10am to 6pm, and serves up a range of treats including delicious, thickly stacked bagels.

Wash down one of those with a coffee and a tray of doughnuts after and you’re on to a winner.

The Cheesy Toast Shack – St Andrews and Kingsbarns

If you love cheese toasties, then this is the place to go. The Cheesy Toast Shack is one of St Andrews’ most popular street food haunts and boasts a wide range of gooey toasties to get your lips around.

Available seven days a week at the town’s East Sands, the vendor is open from 10am to 5pm daily.

As well as the St Andrews stop, the firm also operates at Kingsbarns beach where it is open every day, apart from Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Both venues accept cash and card, but be warned, they can get very busy at peak times so arrive promptly or be prepared to wait.

If you leave wanting more, you can always pick up some cool merchandise from the brand, too.

Smoking Barrels – Dundee

Looking for mouth-watering burgers? Then be sure to check out what’s on offer at mobile food trailer Smoking Barrels.

Brought to the masses by the teams behind The Newport Restaurant and Daily Grind Coffee, Smoking Barrels can usually be found at Uni2 2 on Nobel Road in West Gourdie Industrial Estate, Dundee.

While you need to check the Facebook page to find exactly out when they are open, it is definitely worth keeping an eye on to get your hands on some of the delicious food the team creates.

From a range of big, juicy burgers catering to all, not to mention mac and cheese bites on the side, and loaded fries topped with a range of additions, this is one catering firm you’ll want to put on your list to visit.

Salt and Pine – Leuchars

Another street food vendor rocking up near a beach, you’ll find Salt and Pine at Tentsmuir Forest in Leuchars.

Open seven days a week from 9.30am to 4pm weekdays and until 5pm on weekends, customers can park at Kinshaldy car park by the play park where they will find the venture located.

The newly-converted shipping container, which was formally The Crepe Shack, offers a range of healthy crepes, salads, barista coffee and homemade crèmes brûlée.

Open all week 9.30am-5pm 🙂 📍 Tentsmuir forest, Kinshaldy car park by the playpark KY160DR Posted by Salt And Pine on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Los Buenos Amigos – Kirkcaldy

Los Buenos Amigos is a home delivery, takeaway shop located in Kirkcaldy where you can get your hands on some delicious tapas, paellas and Spanish products.

Popping up across a range of locations in the local area, the Spanish cuisine aficionados bring the best of Spain to the Tayside and Fife area with their outstanding food with their The Wee Tapas Box street food truck.

