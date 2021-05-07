Chill out this summer by making your own gin and tonic ice lollies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Say cheers to the weekend in a different kind of way… with a boozy take on ice lollies.

Now that the warmer weather is on its way and meeting friends outdoors is back on the cards, what better way to soak up the sun than with refreshing booze-infused ice lollies, inspired by some of your favourite alcoholic tipples.

Drinks retailer, The Bottle Club, has shared three ice lolly recipes you can make at home, perfect to enjoy with friends in the back garden.

From a gin and tonic version to a vegan Pina Colada, these treats are summer on a stick.

When travel is back on the cards, we’re looking forward to sun, sea, and cocktails on the beach, but in the meantime, why not whip up your own holiday-inspired lollies.

Gin and tonic with basil, lime and strawberry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

100ml Gordon’s Peach Gin (or any other peach or original gin)

25g sugar

16g strawberries

2 limes

4 basil leaves

2 cans of Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic (or any other tonic water)

Method

Boil a small amount of water in your kettle. Put the sugar into a jug with a splash of boiled water and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Slice the strawberries lengthways, cut one of the limes in half and squeeze the juice into the sugar water. Cut the other lime into slices. Add the gin and the tonic to the jug as well. Give everything a good stir. Pop a basil leaf into each mould, along with some strawberry slices and a couple of lime slices. Fill the moulds right to the brim and push a stick in each and f reeze overnight.

Watermelon, raspberry vodka and kiwi

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

300g watermelon

30 raspberries

100ml Tiptree English raspberry vodka liqueur (or any raspberry vodka liqueur)

2 kiwis

A splash of lemonade

Method

Cut the watermelon up and put the chunks of watermelon flesh into a food processor and blend along with 100 ml of vodka. Strain the blended watermelon mixture through a sieve into a jug or bowl. Place about 5 raspberries at the bottom of each lolly mould, you need about 1cm of space at the top of the mould, so push the raspberries down. Pour the watermelon and vodka blend into the mould and pop it in the freezer for an hour, or until the watermelon juice is part frozen but not totally solid. While they’re freezing, remove the skin from the kiwis and dice up the flesh. Add the diced kiwi fruit to the top of the mould, press them down so it’s packed in, top with your lemonade or clear juice. Put a stick in each mould and pop them back in the freezer until fully frozen.

Vegan Pina Colada

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

250g pineapple

100ml Mahiki Coconut Rum Liqueur

50ml agave nectar

400ml can coconut milk

Method

Cut the pineapple and add 200g of it to your blender, along with the coconut rum, agave nectar, and coconut milk. Blend until as smooth as possible. Pour the mixture through a sieve to remove any bits that haven’t been blended Slice the remaining 50g of pineapple chunks so they are thinner. Add these to your ice lolly moulds. Top the moulds with the blended mixture and pop a lolly stick in each one Freeze overnight and enjoy!

