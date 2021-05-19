Midweek Meal: Cook up this juicy homemade blue cheese Scotch beef burger

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barbecue season is just around the corner, but if you can’t wait for the better weather to get cooking, this burger works wonders on the grill.

Burgers glorious burgers. Sometimes you just can’t beat them.

The best thing about burgers is how customisable they are. You can top with almost every cheese, add almost any vegetable on top, and there’s also a range of buns now made, including seeded, wholemeal, brioche and more to stack them in.

But sometimes keeping things simple and letting the burger patty do the talking is just what is needed.

Take this recipe from the team at The Scotch Kitchen by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

It allows the quality Scotch beef mince to really shine with a small topping of blue cheese added in there for some extra flavour. Making enough for four, this would make a great meal for the entire family, or would also make a cracking addition to any barbecue, when the weather allows for al fresco cooking.

It is also International Burger Day next Friday (May 28), so be sure to keep an eye out for the Food and Drink Team’s favourite places to grab a burger.

Blue cheese Scotch beef burger

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

600g Scotch beef mince

1 red onion

1 sprig of fresh thyme

20ml Worcestershire sauce

140g Scottish blue cheese (Lanark or Hebridean blue)

Sea salt and black pepper (to taste)

4 burger buns

Method

Dice the red onion and finely chop the thyme. Put the steak mince, onion, Worcestershire sauce and thyme into a bowl, season with some salt and pepper and mix well. Divide the mixture into four, then roll into balls and flatten with the back of your hand into patties. Cover and put into the fridge to chill for 30 minutes. Either grill, barbecue or griddle for six minutes on each side or until cooked through. Cut the cheese into four slices, top each burger with a slice of cheese and grill until just melting. Serve on toasted burger buns with lettuce, tomato and red onion slices.

