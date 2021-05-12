Midweek Meal: This gluten-free veggie quiche is the perfect picnic addition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This savoury French tart makes for a delicious lunch or dinner dish which is light, yet filling.

With the lighter nights and warmer summer days now within our grasp, many people are turning their attention to lighter dishes that are going to be satisfying, but not leave them feeling bloated.

This gluten-free vegetarian quiche from Coeliac UK takes around 10 minutes to prep and can be left in the oven to cook while you set the table outside for a spot of al fresco dining.

Not only is it a great dish to be enjoyed on its own with a side salad for dinner, but for those just looking to enjoy a small slice, why not serve it alongside a picnic-style lunch where you can incorporate a number of other dishes into the mix.

With this being Coeliac Awareness Week (May 10-16) it is the perfect time to get your baking parchment and baking beans looked out to cook up this lush recipe.

Gluten-free quiche

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

For the gluten-free shortcrust pastry:

350g gluten-free plain flour

½ tsp xanthan gum

150g unsalted butter

2 eggs

For filling:

1 tbsp (15ml) oil

1 onion, diced

100g cooked broccoli, chopped

1 red pepper, diced

275ml milk

3 eggs

150g grated cheese

Method

To make the pastry, measure and sieve the flour and xanthan gum into a bowl and rub in the butter with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg, and mix to form a soft dough. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured work surface and then line a flan tin with it. Leave it in the fridge to chill for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion, broccoli, and pepper for about 5 minutes or until soft. Leave to cool. Line the raw pastry case with baking parchment and baking beans, and bake blind the pastry case for 20 minutes. Remove the beans and baking parchment. Place the cooked vegetables into the cooked pastry. Mix together the milk, eggs, and cheese, and pour over the vegetables in the pastry case. Bake for about 35 minutes, or until golden and cooked through.

