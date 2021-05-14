Summer Sizzlers: Stay cool with this simple recipe for blackcurrant yoghurt ice cream

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Ice cream is a great way to cool down on a hot day. And it tastes even better if you have made it yourself, like this blackcurrant yoghurt delight.

I love ice cream and I also love yoghurt so when I saw this recipe from Yeo Valley which combines the two, I knew I was on to a winner.

This ice cream is a great accompaniment to fruit, an apple tart or crumble, or simply enjoyed on its own.

You can also have fun experimenting with other flavours of yoghurt to see how they turn out, too.

I first made my own ice cream about 30 years ago when I used a tin of mixed berries so this recipe has brought back fond memories of that experience. It was an incredibly tasty treat and I will definitely be making more throughout the summer months ahead.

If you have missed any of the recipes in our Summer Sizzlers series you can find them by clicking here.

Blackcurrant yoghurt ice cream

(Makes 550g)

Ingredients

150ml milk

150ml double cream

3 egg yolks

50g caster sugar

225g Yeo Valley Organic RHS Limited Edition British Blackcurrant Yogurt

Method

Place the milk and the cream into a pan and place on the stove, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar until nice and fluffy. Once the cream mixture comes to the boil, remove from the heat, pour over the egg mixture and gently whisk together. Pass through a fine sieve and once cooled down, add the blackcurrant yoghurt and then pour all the mixture into an ice cream machine and churn. Place the ice cream into the freezer until required.

Note: If you don’t have an ice cream maker, you can beat with a hand blender or in a mixer until peaks form or, alternatively, place the mixture in the freezer and remove every 30 minutes and stir through with a fork to stop ice crystals forming.