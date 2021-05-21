Summer Sizzlers: Childhood croquettes get the ultimate makeover with this smoked cheese version

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This twist on a salad, using smoked cheese and hot garlic helps lift a classic dish up to a whole new level.

While some people may not have the greatest of memories of croquettes from their childhood being a fairly bland accompaniment, these croquettes are of a different breed.

This recipe from Georgi’s Kitchen for The Cherry Tree brings together their smoked cheddar, smoked paprika and their award-winning hot garlic pickle for a lovely flavoursome take on the classic croquette.

Served with an easy mixed leaf salad, this is a Summer Sizzler that you will most definitely want to return to.

Hot garlic and smoked cheese croquettes with mixed salad

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the croquettes:

55g unsalted butter

75g onion, very finely chopped

20g The Cherry Tree hot garlic pickle

100g all-purpose flour

375ml whole milk

60mls double cream

2 tsp smoked paprika

100g The Cherry Tree smoked cheddar

330 grams finely shredded skinless, boneless roasted chicken or store-bought rotisserie chicken

½ tsp nutmeg, freshly grated

⅛ tsp freshly ground white or black pepper

65g panko breadcrumbs

2 tsp kosher salt

1 large egg

Canola oil, for frying

For the salad:

2 bags/280g of mixed leaf salad

For the dressing:

20g olive oil

10g balsamic vinegar

Method

Make the béchamel by melting the butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add the onion and the hot garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent and soft but not at all browned (about 15 minutes). Add ⅓ cup flour and cook, whisking continuously, just until the raw flour smell dissipates (about 3 minutes). Continue whisking while adding the milk a little at a time to prevent the mixture from clumping. Whisk in the cream. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then boil for 2 to 3 minutes, whisking the whole time. Add the smoked paprika, cheese, chicken, salt, nutmeg, and pepper and stir for 2 minutes to draw out some of the moisture. Spread the mixture on a half-sheet pan and refrigerate, uncovered, until cold. Shape and fry the croquettes by rolling 1 heaped tablespoon of the croquette mixture into a football shape. It should be about 2 inches long and 1 inch in diameter at its thickest point. Repeat with the remaining mixture. If the mixture has softened in the process, refrigerate until firm. Process the panko in a food processor into fine crumbs, then transfer to a shallow dish. Beat the egg with 1 tablespoon milk in another shallow dish and place the remaining ⅓ cup flour in a third dish. Working with 4 or 5 pieces at a time, coat in flour and shake off excess, then coat with egg and let excess drip off. Finally, dredge in the panko to completely cover. Transfer to a wax-paper-lined half-sheet pan. At this point, you can freeze the coated croquettes. When rock hard, transfer to airtight containers and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. When ready to cook, fill a deep frying pan with canola oil to a depth of ½-inch. Heat over high heat until you see ripples forming on the surface. Drop in one croquette to test the oil temperature. If it does not begin to sizzle immediately, then remove the croquette right away and wait until the oil gets hot enough. Add just enough croquettes to fit in a single layer without crowding and reduce the heat to medium. Fry, using a fork or spoon to carefully turn the croquettes to brown on all sides, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel−lined plate to drain. Repeat with the remaining croquettes. Cool for at least 5 minutes before serving. You don’t want to burn your tongue, and the croquettes taste great when completely cooled, too. Serve the croquettes with mixed leaf salad dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

