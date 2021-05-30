Chef’s Table: Flat but with all the flavour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Garry Watson, chef owner of Gordon’s Restaurant with Rooms in Inverkeilor shows us how to make some delicious flatbreads for outdoor dining.

Al fresco dining and barbecue time has started and nothing beats the smell of grilled meats outside and light summer dishes.

I love grilling different marinaded meats – from chicken, lamb, beef or a meaty fish like monkfish, then serving with various salads and salsas along with home made flatbreads and dips.

My super-simple non-yeast flatbread recipe never fails and kneading the dough to make this recipe is a fun and much-loved task for little ones – it’s super-tasty and super fun.

First, prepare a garlic herb butter by melting 50g of butter in a small pan then adding two cloves of pureed garlic along with a bunch of finely chopped herbs such as parsley, tarragon or coriander. Stir and set aside, keeping warm.

Sieve 350g self raising flour with one teaspoon of baking powder in a large bowl then add 350g of natural yoghurt, a good pinch of salt and mix together using a spoon, then with clean hands pat it together to form a dough.

Tip out onto a floured surface and knead it for a minute (this isn’t a traditional recipe so you don’t have to knead for long, just enough to bring it all together). Divide the dough in half, then divide each half into six equal-sized pieces.

Dust with a little flour, pat and flatten the dough then use a rolling pin to roll each piece into 3mm thick rounds. Use a knife to cut six lines into the centre of each round.

Cook each one on a hot griddle for one to two minutes on each side, or until bar marked and puffed up, turning with tongs.

Brush the flatbread all over with herby garlic butter as they come off the griddle and pile onto a serving board for people to dig in.

Dips such as guacamole, humus, wild garlic pesto, tomato chilli salsa work great.

Chef’s tip: For a Tomato chilli salsa slice in half one punnet of cherry tomatoes and add 2 finely sliced spring onions, ½ finely chopped red onion, a handful of chopped coriander, juice of 1 lime and 125ml of sweet chilli sauce. Mix together and serve at room temperature.

