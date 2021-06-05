Sweet treats: Fix up a batch of oatmeal cookies with blueberries and white chocolate

For soft and chewy cookies look no further than these oatmeal versions of a much-loved classic.

Topped with melted white chocolate and housing delicious, fresh blueberries, these oatmeal cookies couldn’t get any better.

This recipe from Stork is easy to make, plus, you can have a batch of these baked goods whipped up in less than 30 minutes – and you’ll even have time to do all the cleaning up, too.

Taking around 12-15 minutes to cook, you could be enjoying them with friends and family within the hour, although it might be worth letting them cool down for a little bit before adding the hot, melted white chocolate on top.

As well as creating a zigzag pattern on the cookies, I’d recommend, for the chocolate lovers out there, to dunk them into the chocolate, presenting a half dipped version as an alternative.

You can also find a whole lot more Sweet Treats inspiration here, for those looking for more baking and dessert recipes.

Oatmeal cookies with blueberries and white chocolate

Makes 15

Ingredients

115g Stork margarine (Original Tub)

225g soft brown sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 medium egg

150g self-raising flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

100g rolled oats

150g dried or fresh blueberries

100g bar white chocolate

Method

Mix Stork margarine with the brown sugar and the vanilla extract until fluffy. Add egg and mix until smooth. Sift the flour and the bicarbonate of soda and add to the biscuit mixture with the oats. When the ingredients have combined, add the blueberries, and gently mix in. With a teaspoon, place spoonfuls of the mix on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake for about 12-15 minutes (until golden brown) in a preheated oven at 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Cool on a wire tray. Melt white chocolate and drizzle over the top of the cookies to create a zigzag pattern.

