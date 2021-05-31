Photo gallery: Highlights from Glamis Castle’s first-ever food festival

Something went wrong - please try again later.

After a successful inaugural food festival, the team at Glamis Castle in Angus look back on a weekend of foodie delights.

On Saturday, May 29, Glamis Castle in Angus opened its gates to foodies from across the region as it hosted its first-ever food and drink festival.

Many producers from the local area and further afield were in attendance, including Glenkilrie Larder, Feragaia, Brown Street Brewing Company, Woodmill Game, Spice Harmony, Falls of Dochart Smokehouse, and Carnoustie’s The Littlest Herb Company, Screaming Peacock and Strathearn Cheese Company.

Customers who booked tickets were staggered throughout the day to avoid crowds and make it easier for social distancing measures to be adhered to. Two days before the event, tickets had sold out for the time slots between 11am and 2.30pm, with the last remaining tickets allowing people to enter the castle grounds and take full advantage of the event until 4pm.

With only 50 tickets being sold per timeslot, the maximum number of 400 visitors were expected to attend.

Following the event, general manager at Glamis Castle, Helen Buchanan said: “Our Spring Food Festival was a great success with the Bank Holiday weekend weather only adding to the atmosphere!

“Thank you all who visited our outdoor event to experience a taste of Angus and support an array of local producers.

“We very much look forward to our summer festival which will be held in our gardens and grounds this July (3rd and 4th) and offer traders another opportunity to showcase their quality produce.”

Traders at the event also relished in the opportunity to bring their fare to the food festival.

Lauren Houstoun, who runs Glenkilrie Larder with her husband Andrew, says: “Not only was this Glamis Castle’s first ever food festival, but it was also a first for Glenkilrie Larder to be attending such an event.

“It was a lovely day and so well organised. It was great for us to meet and speak with new and already loyal customers as well.

“We are very much looking forward to attending future events at Glamis Castle.”

Billy Duncan from Carnoustie Distillery said: “We’d like to thank the organisers for such a well-run event, we had a great day and made many new friends.”

