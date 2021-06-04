TikTok hack: Make this three-ingredient healthy Nutella alternative in less than five minutes

This week, Julia Bryce’s Nutella cravings have taken her tastebuds to a whole new level, prompting her to try this healthier alternative.

I love Nutella. There, I’ve said it. I love it on toast, I love it as as an ingredient in baking, but I don’t love how much sugar is in it.

That’s where a video I found on TikTok comes in.

Having scrolled on the social media app for recipe inspiration a few days ago, I came across a few recipes for healthy Nutella.

Surely not? I thought, but yes, they do indeed seem to be much better than the sugary original I am more often than I’d like to be, dunking a spoon into.

TikToker and Instagrammer Sadie Radinsky shared her recipe for a healthier alternative to the much-loved hazelnut spread on her social media so I decided to give it a go.

With three ingredients you can’t go wrong. And, it is super quick to make!

Healthy Nutella

Makes around 250-300g

Ingredients

200g hazelnuts (if you can get roasted, unsalted and blanched even better)

240g dark chocolate, chopped (I used Mackie’s of Scotland’s brand but you can also use dark chocolate chips)

1 big pinch of sea salt (I used Blackthorn Salt)

Method

Pour the hazelnuts into a blender and blend them until they are as fine as you can get them. Take the chopped dark chocolate and put into a microwaveable/heatproof bowl and melt in the microwave in blasts of 30 seconds, removing from the microwave to stir. I found two minutes in total was enough for all of the chocolate. Add the melted chocolate into the same blender and add the sea salt. Blend the mix together and voila!

