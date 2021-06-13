Martin Hollis, executive chef at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews whips up a classic British nutmeg tart recipe that is much easier to make than you might think.

My recipe this month was made famous by being the winning dish of the final in 2006 on the Great British Menu and was served to the Queen at her 80th birthday banquet.

A sweet custard tart also put in an appearance at the coronation banquet of Henry IV – so it is definitely a dish of royal pedigree!

Crucial to making this dish is the pastry which should be shortcrust and ideally sweet, thin and delicate. This is a rich classic British dish to really enjoy!

For more Chef’s Table recipes that are easy to make at home, take a look here.

Clotted cream nutmeg tart

Serves 8-10 people

Ingredients

375g clotted cream

375g double cream

180g egg yolks

150g sugar

1 tsp nutmeg

Pre-baked pastry case, 20 cm diameter x 4.5 cm deep

Method

Mix the ingredients together, then strain them into a bowl using a fine sieve and leave to sit for a couple of hours. Bake the pastry case according to pack instructions. If it is already baked, preheat the oven to 130C Fan/150C/300F/Gas Mark 2. Pour the mixture into the oven and Pour the mixture into a pre-baked pastry case and bake at 130C Fan/150C/300F/Gas Mark 2. Whilst it is baking place a tray of hot water on the base to create a little moisture. When cooked, remove from the oven and grate a little nutmeg on the top, or sprinkle it if already grated, and leave to cool for approximately 40 minutes (you will know when the tart is cooked as it will become firm to touch).

Chef’s tip: leave the tart ring on the case to bake the tart in again this will prevent from browning the pastry to much, and trim when the custard is cooked.

More from local chefs…