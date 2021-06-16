It’s not just meat and veg you should be cooking on the barbecue this summer, fish is especially good grilled, too.

It seems the warmer weather is, hopefully, finally ready to stay for summer and what better opportunity to get the barbecue out than a warm, dry day.

While burgers, sausages and chicken are especially popular barbecue go-tos, it is important to remember fish and seafood is just as delicious cooked on the grill, and this barbecued cod loin fillet recipe will certainly hit the mark with any pescatarians and fish lovers in general.

The spiced yoghurt marinade the cod is cooked in is especially scrumptious, as are the sweet potatoes it is advised to be served with.

The fish takes 30 minutes to marinade and six to 10 minutes to cook while the potatoes will be done in 15 to 20 minutes on the barbecue. Happy grilling folks!

Barbecued cod loin fillets in a spiced yoghurt marinade

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the cod loin fillets:

50g natural yoghurt

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce

2 tsp apricot jam

A few lemon thyme leaves

½ tsp curry powder

Freshly ground pepper

4 cod loin fillets (approx. 150g each)

For the lime and coriander aioli:

1 small, organic lime

2 garlic cloves

150g mayonnaise

1-2 tbsp honey

A few coriander leaves, chopped

1-2 tbsp Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

For the barbecued sweet potatoes:

800g sweet potato

4 spring onions

1 garlic clove

3 tbsp Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce

4 tbsp olive oil

A few rosemary needles

Freshly ground pepper

Method

To prepare the marinade, mix together the yoghurt, lemon juice, olive oil, soy sauce, jam, thyme, curry powder and pepper. Brush the fish fillets with the marinade and put them in the fridge for around 30 minutes until you’re ready to start the barbecue. Prepare the lime and coriander aioli by washing the lime under hot water, then patting it dry. Grate off some of the zest, cut the lime in half and squeeze out the juice. Peel and finely chop the garlic. In a bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, lime zest and juice, garlic, honey, coriander and soy sauce, seasoning to taste with pepper. Peel the sweet potatoes, wash and cut into approx. 2cm dice. Clean the spring onions, slice and wash. Peel and finely dice the garlic. Mix together the garlic, sweet potatoes, spring onions, soy sauce, olive oil and rosemary, seasoning with pepper to taste. Place the sweet potatoes on the barbecue for approx. 15-20 minutes and cod fillets on the barbecue for approx. 6-10 minutes depending on the heat Serve with the lime and coriander aioli. Remember to close the lid if your barbecue has one.

Recipe from Kikkoman UK.

