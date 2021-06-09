Midweek Meal: Fire up the grill and your tastebuds with this sweet potato veggie burger

Barbecue season is upon us so it’s time to get thinking about adaptable dishes that can be eaten al fresco, and this burger recipe is the perfect one for the veggie lovers.

As the weather is heating up we’re all just looking for a reason to eat outside and enjoy the sun, so this recipe from condiment creators Tracklements is the perfect option.

If a sweet potato burger with added sweet pepper relish sounds a bit too sweet for you, don’t be fooled. This makes the perfect vegetarian barbecue alternative and the peppers, mustard seeds and chilli will have your tastebuds tingling with delight.

If this has got you thinking about what other culinary creations you can cook up during the week, take a look at the other recipes in this series here.

Sweet potato burger with sweet pepper relish

Makes 5

Ingredients

3 large sweet potatoes (about 750g)

3 tbsp Tracklements Sweet Pepper Relish and extra to serve

½ tbsp ground cumin

½ tbsp ground coriander

170g can sweetcorn, drained small bunch coriander, roughly chopped

100g polenta

Sea salt and black pepper, freshly ground

Red onion, sliced

Lettuce, as much or as little as you wish

Method

Heat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Pierce the sweet potatoes, place on a baking tray and bake for 45 minutes until really soft. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Scoop out the “flesh” of the potato and put it in a bowl. Add 3 tbsp of Tracklements Sweet Pepper Relish. Mash together with the cumin and ground coriander, sweetcorn, fresh coriander and half of the polenta and season to taste. Shape the mixture into 10 burgers. The mixture will be quite soft. Carefully dip each one into the remaining polenta and dust off any excess. Place burgers on oiled baking trays and chill for at least 30 minutes. When the flames on the barbecue have died down to white embers, place a large, well-oiled non-stick frying pan or sturdy baking tray on top of the bars. Cook the burgers in the pan or on the tray for 10 minutes on each side until nicely browned. Serve in buns halved and warmed on the barbie just to add a bit of smoky flavour, pop a burger into the bun, top with Tracklements Sweet Pepper Relish, a slice of red onion and lettuce.

